The devil’s in the details of state legislation

Life would be so much easier if everything was plain and evident, if there was a direct line from A to B. But Satan is a master at slight of hand, of doing things in secret. That old lion that prowls about, looking for someone to devour (1 Pet 5:8) is also master at hiding in the weeds, ready to pounce on unsuspecting pilgrims.

One scheme he often uses is to get us so distracted that we don’t see what he is up to. Like a magician using slight of hand to deceive us and divert our attention from what is really happening. In politics, or even the broader culture war, we may begin to think we are actually winning and relax a bit, only to find that the enemy has undermined our efforts. Such is the case in our battle for life.

When Missouri passed HB126 in 2019, making Missouri the most pro-life state in the country, we (rightfully) rejoiced. This also provided the framework for Missouri to end all surgical abortions within minutes of when Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, which also led to great rejoicing among all who hold to the sanctity of human life. However, these victories caused many in the pro-life movement to think that the battle had been won. Little attention was given to the insufficiencies of these victories.

The Missouri Baptist Convention has not taken a position on Initiative Petition reform – that is, reforming the process of amending our state constitution. For the third year in a row our state legislature has had bills to address this issue. Some might wonder how the process of amending our constitution might relate to our faith. Why this is important to Baptists?

In addition to marijuana being legalized through the initiative petition process to amend the constitution, there is also an effort to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. So in reality, IP reform is a sanctity of life issue.

Another example of where due diligence is vitally necessary is in insurance. There are some who see insurance as being a faith issue – mainly in the matter of trusting God or trusting insurance – but unfortunately most do not see any real connection between insurance and faith.

But again, this is where the devil is in the details. HB2369 (introduced by Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Jackson County) states that “providers of medical malpractice insurance shall not refuse, abrogate, or deny coverage to any physician, advanced practice registered nurse, registered nurse, or other health care professional solely because he or she provides or assists in the provision of abortions.”

In other words, this legislation would require malpractice insurance companies to provide insurance for those who perform abortions, even though abortion is currently illegal in the state of Missouri.

Whether it be insurance, or IP reform, or any number other legislative topics, wisdom calls us to investigate what is in the weeds – perhaps that prowling lion is hiding there. Lucifer is more commonly recognized as a serpent; there is also great wisdom in the old saying that the best way to find a snake in the grass is to mow the grass. Mowing the grass may be hard work, but if we truly want a safe and beautiful yard, we’d better do what is necessary to get make it so.