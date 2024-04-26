MBC Executive Director to be featured speaker at Midwest March for Life, May 1

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist leaders will be featured during the 2024 Midwest March for Life on May 1. Among keynote speakers at the event are Wes Fowler, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC); Brandy Meeks, president of the Vitae Foundation and a member of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission; and Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life and Missouri Baptist pastor’s wife (Her husband, Dusty, is pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Holts Summit.)

The event begins with a prayer walk at 8 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda led by Bonnie Lee, a member of Open Heart Baptist Church, Columbia.

The MBC’s Fowler will speak during the Rally, which begins at 9:15 a.m., and he will also be featured during an ecumenical prayer service at 1:30 p.m.

The Missouri Baptist Convention, The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, and the MBCH-affiliate The Lighthouse are all listed on the Midwest March for Life’s website as endorsers.

Missouri Baptists are encouraged to gather for the pro-life rally. To learn about other speakers and scheduled events during the rally, visit https://midwestmarchforlife.com/.