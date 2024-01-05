Investigation underway as fire destroys church, parsonage in Lewis County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mo. – The rural church and the parsonage of Providence Baptist Church here were separately leveled in fires Thursday morning, Jan. 4. No injuries were reported.

The parsonage is located a quarter-mile from the church. The glow of both structures was visible for miles by responding crews.

Canton and the Monticello base of the Canton R-V Fire Department were paged at 5:07 a.m., and upon arrival they found both structures fully engulfed. Western Lewis County Firefighters in LaBelle were called on mutual aid, as were Lagrange and R-IV Fire in Ewing to provide extra manpower and a water tanker shuttle.

The fires are under investigation of the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) to determine cause and to determine if it was a hate crime, because a church was involved.

Firefighters were on scene until about 2:30 p.m. Both are deemed total losses.

