Hannibal-LaGrange Booster Gala recaps past, prepares for the future

HANNIBAL – Two past presidents recapped the past of Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) at the annual Booster Gala, Nov. 11.

Larry Lewis, president of the university from 1981 to 1987, recalled how he was a student here from 1952-1954, later came as a trustee, and eventually as president.

“I came to Hannibal-LaGrange after a visit here with my pastor. I remember that visit 70 years later and the spirit of it. I felt a family spirit. I had tremendous teachers, but I learned more from fellow students.

“This is a place where education honors God,” Lewis said.

He told of four essential qualities of education – academic integrity, moral integrity, doctrinal integrity and fiscal integrity. He found HLGU held them all well.

“Dr. Matz, you are at least the second-best president here. You are the right man for this time,” Lewis told current HLGU president Robert Matz.

Woodrow Burt served as president from 1995 to 2012.

Burt told of applying to the former Home Mission Board and being assigned to San Diego, Calif.

“Where I grew up, there was a church on every corner. In San Diego, I recall children walking miles to hitch a ride to Vacation Bible School. When I became president, I wanted students to experience the same things to make a difference.

“Incoming students are able to help the Hannibal community if a variety of ways – cleaning for others, shopping for others, etc.

“Hannibal-LaGrange alumni make an impact as ministers, teachers, missionaries, and virtually every work. For 165 years, Hannibal-LaGrange has made a difference. The students are taught to love, not hate; are taught to build up , not tear down; and have their faith strengthened, not ridiculed.”

In his presentation, Matz named four reasons why HLGU is still needed – the country needs it, the community needs it, the churches need it and the students need it.

“The United States in so many ways is at a turning point and many say socialisim is the way of the future. Hannibal-LaGrange is vastly different. We proudly stand on the biblical truth that all lives are important, we travel to Israel, although that’s not the case this year. We unapologetically stand on the truth that God created male and female.”

Matz quoted Jeremiah 29:7, which tells people to pray for their communities.

He said seven of 10 college students leave their faith behind at college.

“We teach men and women to follow Jesus, and the faculty is committed to teaching in a Christian fashion.”

Matz was asked the day before the best thing about HLGU. “That’s easy. The students. We take students, even from average backgrounds, and prepare them for academic excellence and morality.”

He told of a worship service in the spring that lasts for several days, and many students went back to their dorms witnessing.

Matz reports admission deposits are up 20 percent from last year.

During the Gala, which falls on homecoming, the distinguished alumnus award was presented to Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal school district, who is retiring after 33 years with the district. The outstanding community service award was presented to Al Groner, Director of Missions of the Bethel Baptist Association and northeast team leader for Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. Both Johnson and Groner are HLGU alumni.

Before the presidents spoke, alumnus Larry Craig, who attended from 1963-65, told of a male pep squad called the Razzers, who “harassed” other teams. Craig presented Dr. Matz with a sweater with a Razzers patch for the school’s archives.

Matz announced that singer/author Andrew Peterson will be the Booster Gala speaker in 2024.