Antioch Baptist church member leads ‘Walk Thru the Bible’ sessions

HANNIBAL – Schedules are being set to teach people the Old Testament.

Dan Dehner, a member of Antioch Baptist, is offering to teach five half-hour sessions of the Old Testament in the “Walk Thru the Bible” program.

“It’s an educational organization that provides seminars and training to churches or groups who want more information of the Bible. I particularly do the Old Testament live sessions. We take the lessons and give a framework of how they fit together,” Dehner said.

Dehner said the lessons are done with hand motions and body movement to help the people remember the stories, people and events.

“By the time the seminar is over, people should be able to tell all 40 events and people in three minutes,” Dehner said.

He said this can come in handy for participants who later hear a message and better understand the details.

The course can be done in any three-hour session – Saturday morning and afternoon, Sunday morning and evening, or on two or three consecutive days.

Walk thru the Bible also has seminars in the New Testament, marriage and family, leadership training, and tours through the Bible, as well as the whole bible overview. Dehner at present only does the Old Testament seminars, but seeks to get trained to do others.

Groups need to be at about 30 people and Dehner could lead up to 500 people in an event. Smaller churches or an association could partner together to minimize the cost to participants.

At the Walk Thru the Bible seminars, the workbook is included in the fee, but there are Bibles and library materials, including charts also available for purchase. He said some people just get the materials online.

Dehner can be contacted at 573-231-6160, or people may contact the Walk Thru the Bible home office in Atlanta or their website walkthrough.org.