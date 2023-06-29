HLGU hosts first week of Super Summer

HANNIBAL – Bob Caldwell, 61, loves what he sees in Super Summer, not only this year, but in the program as a whole.

Caldwell, the director of the Super Summer at Hannibal-LaGrange University, June 19-23, has been involved with Super Summer activities since 1990.

“Super Summer is a summer camp for junior high and high school students where we share the gospel with the lost, but train future leaders in how to share their faith. It is gospel-centric,” Caldwell said.

In the first two days alone, 20 students had come to salvation in Jesus Christ.

There are 430 students and youth leaders for Super Summer, with a few of the leaders housed in hotels, and the rest in campus housing.

“We’re maxed out here,” Caldwell said.

“The theme is ‘Truth’. How do we know the Bible is infallible? We show the only safe authority to surrender to is the Word of God,” he said.

Super Summer starts with a morning worship, then a group session time of training, lunch, large team meeting by grades, gender specific training by the summer missionaries, recreation, supper, another large group, then another worship service. In afternoons, the Super Summer leadership ministers to the pastors and youth leaders.

Camp preacher is Zane Black, a Minnesota pastor who earlier this year did a 40-city tour in 10 days, called Winter Jam, reaching over 600,000 students, and 40,000 commitments to Christ. The Connect Church (St. Louis) band provided worship music.

Caldwell and assistant director Dan Gibson praised the summer missionaries.

“They arrived 49 hours before the youth groups, and they were on their knees praying for every youth group,” he said.

Michigan native Trista Arnold, who attends Missouri Valley University in Marshall, is in her second year as a summer missionary, teaching 13 girls.

“It’s an awesome time. I’m focusing on the time serving the Lord and serving the kids, by being the hands and feet of Jesus. We let them know someone is here to listen to them. I really loved it last year. God called me to do it again,” Arnold said.

Andy Sander, a student pastor of Northland Baptist in Kansas City brought students again this year, as he has for 10 previous years.

“It is definitely gospel-centered. It’s what we teach and drives what we do. Super Summer does a fantastic job ministering to leaders and caring for our souls. We network with leaders, so we don’t have to be with the kids all the time.

“I came as a student, I was saved at Super Summer, I was called to ministry in Super Summer, I’ve been a summer missionary, now I’m here as a student pastor,” Sander said, adding he has attended Super Summer at both campuses through the years.

Jake Carlisle, an interim youth pastor at Concord Baptist in Jefferson City, brought 40 students and adults.

“It’s my first time to Super Summer, but Concord has been here for decades. It’s a well-thought-through program. I appreciate the way they have sessions for workers and pastors, and they pour into us as well,” Carlisle said.

A second week of Super Summer t00k place at Southwest Baptist University, June June 26-30.