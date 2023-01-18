Werner to join DR staff full-time

NEOSHO – Aaron Werner will join the MBC Disaster Relief (MODR) ministry staff full-time in mid-July, 2023. He has also been serving part time as the MODR Collegiate Coordinator in a contract worker position. And he has also been serving as the Campus Ministry/BSU Director at Crowder College for the Shoal Creek Baptist Association in Neosho.

There he is responsible for discipling and mentoring college students; enabling future leaders, preparing them for the future, and exposing them to multiple mission opportunities.

He directs the Shoal Creek Association’s disaster relief ministry, children’s camp, and manages the association’s facilities. Those responsibilities will end in mid July as he transitions to full time status with the MBC.

Prior to coming to Shoal Creek in 2000, Werner served as a nursing home pastor for Memorial Baptist Church in Kenner, Louisiana. He also served as a semester missionary in Rhode Island for the Home Mission Board.

Werner holds a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a B.A. degree in International Relations and Geography from Syracuse University. He and his wife, Mary, have three children; Grace, Sarah, and Jacob.

Gaylon Moss, MODR director, said, “Aaron’s unique experience in DR and collegiate ministry makes him a great choice for Missouri Baptist DR.”