MBC’s Historical Commission offers scholarships to students at Missouri Southern Baptist schools

JEFFERSON CITY – A fourth higher education institution has been added to those for whom a scholarship from the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Historical Commission has been offered.

Four $2000 Baptist Heritage scholarships are offered to current and future students at Hannibal LaGrange University, Hannibal; Missouri Baptist University, St. Louis; Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar; and now Spurgeon College, Kansas City.

Spurgeon College, which is part of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, was added at the commission meeting in April 2022 and confirmed at the commission meeting as part of the MBC annual meeting, Oct. 25, in St. Charles.

“As the undergraduate college of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spurgeon College has become a part of the rich history of Missouri Baptist education as students study in preparation for God’s calling into ministry,” said Historical Commission chairman Gaylord Mustin, who is pastor of First Baptist Church, Lamoni, Iowa.

“As such, it only made sense to include this Missouri educational institution in the application and selection process,” he added. “The commission members look forward to reading the papers that these students will write from Spurgeon College and the other three institutions.”

Students may fill out an application and write a research paper on some aspect of Missouri Baptist history. The paper will need to be five to 10 pages long, excluding cover and citations pages.

The research topic needs to include some aspect of Baptist History, whether about a local or state organization, person, historical event, or movement.

Originality of a topic is sought, and examples of some past entries include: the importance of Sunday School; history of Missouri Baptist higher education institutions; the history and progress of Baptist worship; the importance of Baptist education; biographical sketches of specific Baptist leaders; Baptists during times of war; the Cooperative Program; the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home; Missouri Disaster Relief; and the Baptist missionary emphasis.

The Historical Commission may re-publish or disseminate all or part of the winning papers, as it determines.

The papers are one way the fleeting history of Missouri Baptists and their activities can better be preserved.

The scholarships include $1,000 through the MBC’s Historical Commission, per institution, and a $1,000 match from each participating college or university.

Rules, guidelines, and other details for the scholarship contest can be found at the scholarship link of baptistparchments.org. The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2023, and the scholarship can be used for the fall 2023 school year.

The Historical Commission will select winners at its spring 2023 meeting.