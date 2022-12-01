What does the Bible say about marijuana?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Read more about this issue here and here and here.

On Nov. 8, Missouri voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana possession and use. Christian proponents argue that marijuana should be decriminalized because it is naturally created by God and allows for freedom of conscience.

As Christians, how should we view the legalization of marijuana? Does the Bible speak to cannabis use? Though the literal words for marijuana aren’t in Scripture, the applicable principles are. Thinking biblically about marijuana begins by understanding three basic, biblical concepts.

1. Destructive effects of sin

While it’s true that all vegetation was originally good (Gen. 1:12; 29-31), the entrance of sin dramatically changed humanity’s relationship with all creation, including vegetation. Due to the Fall, plants now hurt humans both externally (thorns, poison ivy, etc.) and internally (poisonous mushrooms, mistletoe, etc.).

Because of sin, natural does not always equate to better. The reality of sin means that vegetation, once created for our benefit and enjoyment, can now lead to destruction and death. Therefore, after warning against idolatry, Paul implores Christians, “All things are lawful, but not all things are profitable. All things are lawful, but not all things edify” (1 Cor. 10:23). Just because ingesting a plant is both natural and now lawful doesn’t make it biblically good. To determine goodness, Christians must consider the effects of an action, not its permissibility.

2. Your body is not your own

Perhaps no greater countercultural statement could be made than 1 Corinthians 6:19b, “You are not your own.” For Christians, we have died with Christ and live now by faith (Gal. 2:20). Simply put, Christians don’t have the freedom to satisfy every desire. Instead, Christians are filled with God’s Spirit to pursue God’s kingdom purposes (1 Cor. 6:19a).

Rather than asking, “What do I want to do?” Christians should ask, “What would Christ have me do?” Therefore, our bodies are to be controlled and used by the Lord for gospel purposes.

The Bible admonishes us not to be controlled by anything other than the Holy Spirit (Eph. 5:18). Anything that controls our desires and inhibitions other than the Holy Spirit is a direct assault on the Lordship of Christ in our lives.

3. Live purposefully

Finally and perhaps most pointedly, the Christian’s life is to be lived actively and abundantly for the glory of God. God doesn’t desire lazy, unproductive, and fruitless Christians. Christians have been recreated in Jesus Christ to build God’s kingdom joyfully and effectively. “Whether, then, you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Cor. 10:31; Col. 3:17). Life is a beautiful gift to be used intentionally for the exultation of Jesus.

Marijuana and other such substances don’t enhance but rather hinder God’s desire for Christians. While marijuana impedes purposeful living, God’s plan lavishes life with abundance of purpose. God’s design for human flourishing is a holy people living full of biblical purpose and gospel impact. Christians accomplish purposeful living by being “created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them” (Eph. 2:10). Christians don’t live for momentary pleasure or substance-based relaxation, but to one day hear those eternal words, “Well done, good and faithful servant” (Matt. 25:21).

In the end, rather than outright condemnation of marijuana use, Scripture paints a beautiful picture of God’s desire for his people. Instead of seeking happiness from weed, Christians ought to believe personally and demonstrate outwardly that hope, fulfillment, joy, and eternal satisfaction come from living according to God’s perfect and purposeful design.