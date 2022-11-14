FBC of Venice, Fla., proves to be great host for Missouri Baptist DR operations

VENICE, Fla. – The hurricane roared through on a fall afternoon, much dreaded by the residents of southwest Florida. It had been predicted for several days as weather forecasters tracked it in the Caribbean and warned residents to flee or take cover.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Sept. 28. It was labeled a Category 4 hurricane. And it brought with it winds of 100-120 miles per hour in the city of Venice. Further south in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, winds were clocked at 150 miles per hour.

The damage this storm caused is hard to imagine unless seen first-hand. Many Missouri Baptist DR volunteers (MODR) have traveled to Florida this past month to help residents recover from this massive storm. They also share Christ with the residents and other recovery workers.

According to the current incident commander on site, John Mohler, there are 130 DR volunteers from several state conventions working together. The Missouri group is based out of First Baptist Church, Venice. He said they have really appreciated the help of this church.

“They lined up volunteers from both of their church campuses to help recruit volunteers and to receive phone calls, Mohler said. “The three pastors have been incredible to work with.”

Mohler is the northwest Missouri area coordinator for MODR and is director of missions for Harrison Baptist Association, Bethany.

Tom Hodge is the pastor of FBC Venice. He said the church itself had some roof damage, but a lot of the members homes were significantly impacted. It ranged from “total destruction” to minor damage in some places. “It was worse further south of us,” he said.

Hodge added the Missouri Baptist DR volunteers have been “wonderful to work with. We have enjoyed having them here. They had a mobile feeding kitchen set up and worked out of it for two weeks. They fed the DR volunteers but also a lot of people from the community and from the area companies that have come into town to help with the cleanup.”

Asked about the spiritual impact of the DR teams, Pastor Hodge said, “There have been six people who have received Christ through the DR group. There is a lot of impact locally”

He appreciated the various types of friendly, warm volunteers who cooked, sawed trees and cleaned out flooded homes. “They would get up early and work all day. Then they would return here, eat, clean up and sleep on a cot,” Hodge said.

The church kitchen is currently being used to provide meals for the volunteers and the community. The city manager and the fire chief of Venice stopped in to have breakfast with the DR volunteers on Tuesday, Oct. 17, he said.

Pastor Hodge said despite the 100 miles per hour winds, many homes and businesses there have reinforced windows, walls and roofs and some places weathered the storm well. But others had massive damage. “We were in good shape (at the church). We have ‘impact windows’ with heavy glass and plastic covers. The mission house of the church had metal shutters. Sometimes the wind would gust up to 120 miles per hour.”

Hodge said he and his family have lived in Venice for 30 years. He thought this is the first time Venice has been directly hit by a hurricane. He said the eye of the storm was south of them but the bands of rain and wind came in to the city from the north. “If you had an east-west fence, it is laying on the ground from those northern winds. Trees are all leaning south now.”

The Disaster Relief workers attended the worship services of the FBC Venice the past two Sundays and were applauded by the congregation when they were acknowledged in the service.

MODR Director Gaylon Moss said, “First Baptist, Venice, models what a church can do to bring good out of bad. Their enthusiasm, energy and passion for the community is a light in the darkness.”

Mohler said he expects volunteers will still be needed in Florida for another month, so he encouraged MODR volunteers to plan to respond if they are able to go and serve.

Moss said Missouri Baptists are always encouraged to respond to disasters by praying, giving and going. To give to MODR Hurricane Ian response log on to the website at www.modr.org and click on the Hurricane Ian tab. Checks may also be sent to: Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.