Director of Missions chooses life despite terminal cancer diagnosis

Laclede Association’s Strauch inspires through photography

LEBANON – Steven Strauch lives his life to the fullest. Even though he has a terminal diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, he says he has “a determination to ‘live life.”

“You can live with cancer or die of cancer. I choose to live.”

Strauch is the director of missions for the Laclede Baptist Association in southwest Missouri.

For the past four years he has been battling cancer.

He has always enjoyed the outdoors and at one point wanted to work in the state park system. But the Lord called him to preach as a young man in Centertown. He worked in summer internships at Windermere Baptist Assembly and at the Missouri Baptist Convention building. Along the way he felt God calling him to ministry.

He went to Southwest Baptist Univeristy and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a bachelors and masters degree. He was pastor of churches in Clarksburg and Conway. Later he was a director of missions for Lawrence Baptist Association, Mt. Vernon and since 2014 has served as DOM at Laclede Baptist Association.

He took up photography in 2014 as a hobby. He quickly learned to compose pictures and he invested in good equipment. Of course, nature scenes were a natural for him with his love of the outdoors. His proximity to many scenic vistas in the Missouri Ozark region afforded him some opportunities for outstanding photography. He began to win awards and had his artwork placed in galleries and public displays.

And this led him to take a trip to California in 2018 to “go shoot with a friend.” He got off the plane in San Francisco and noticed some alarming medical anomalies. His friend wasn’t sure what to do but they decided the next morning to check him into the emergency room. After some exams and consultations and a move to another hospital he was informed he had cancer and one of his kidneys needed to be removed immediately. He was hospitalized for two weeks.

The word was sent back to Missouri and John Yeats, MBC executive director, shared with believers across the state that prayers were needed. Strauch’s sister, Jody went out to California to drive him home “surrounded by pillows” (even though he said he felt every bump on the road home). His other sister, Kim also provided much care and support as he recovered. His Laclede Association churches were great to help he said.

And a year later he had to leave a Laclede Baptist Association camp because of dehydration. He went to the emergency room. He was referred on an oncologist for an exam. The doctor diagnosed stage 4 cancer.

Strauch said, “I went through all the stages of grief in about five minutes.” He said he had sorrow but he remained steadfast. That is when he determined to “live his life” as long as the Lord would allow.

He said the cancer has now spread to his brain, spinal column, legs and hips. He’s undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy (which led to diabetes), radiation, surgery and even spent two days in a coma because of extremely high blood glucose levels.

But his association leaders encourage him and he has many people who take care of him, including two sisters as well as people in Laclede churches and the community. Now in a wheelchair he has limited mobility but is fighting hard to regain the ability to walk.

He loves to get coffee and spend time on his front porch with friends. He said there are several younger ministers in the association that consider him a mentor and he is enjoying pouring his life into their worlds. “They see me hurt. I want them to see how you can press through pain and suffering.”

Strauch was honored when the 7th floor of the Baptist Building in Jefferson City was up for a remodeling. Dr. Yeats asked him to contribute several photographic prints of Missouri Baptist churches to adorn the walls of the corridors, offices and conference room. He chose photos from his home church, Centertown (Missouri) Baptist as well as Dry Fork Baptist in Guthrie and Beulah Baptist in Belle. All these vintage rural churches remind Missouri Baptists of their roots and the simplicity of the faith.

He also had the opportunity to present his photographic artwork to two Missouri governors. Governor and Mrs. Parson have a print of a Bennett Spring State Park stone bridge hanging in the Governor’s mansion in Jefferson City.

As Strauch nears the end of his life, he says he is not afraid of death—looking forward to Heaven. A nurse friend who also serves in the Missouri House of Representatives, Susie Pollock, once spoke to him at his bedside while in a coma. She said “God’s got this!” Strauch says he remembers hearing these words even through he was not conscious. He believes he is able to bring God glory through his openness and sharing his faith as he journeys through the stages of the cancer.

Asked what his “life message” would be, he replied with a couple of thoughts.

The first, “Be still and know.” He often quotes this phrase from Psalm 46:10 NIV as he encourages others and relates his story to people online and in the Laclede area churches. The verse says,“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

“In everything I’ve been through in life…I’ve always known in the end God will see me through.” He wants people to see that in all of it you can just “Be still….stop.” He added, “Any believer, going though ‘stuff’ can “be still and know that God is God.”

For pastors he said “Live your life ‘real.” Even in the middle of sinfulness Strauch encourages ministers to “let God use us in His grace as we walk in His grace.”

Strauch was a little stoic as he related, “I will die soon.” He said when the cancer begins attacking his brain again (which he fully expects) he will not last much longer. “But I’m not scared of dying. I want to die with dignity, at home, surrounded by family and friends.”

The print that he gifted Governor Parson shows a stone arch bridge at the nearby Bennett Spring State Park where he and his father used to fish.” The still water reflects the arch and shows a peaceful scene. “My father would take me fishing for trout there when I was growing up. And we would always finish the day in that spot.”

Someday Strauch’s work in this world will be finished. But he inspires many who admire his artwork and whom he encourages in ministry, to carry on and share the Gospel with a lost world.