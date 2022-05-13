Romanian family with Mo. ties opens home to refugees

BUCHAREST, Romania – The Cristi and Michelle Harlea family serving here tripled their household recently by opening their home to Ukrainian refugees.

“In our home, we have two (Ukrainian) families. The first family is 10 people, with grandparents, parents, and their six children ranging in age from 24 to six. They left Ukraine hours before a law was enacted that would have prevented their sons from leaving. The second family is a young mother, age 22, and her five-month-old son,” said Michelle.

Michelle and Cristi have four children of their own. This makes 18 people in the house.

The Harleas are members at Calvary Baptist in Hannibal, and are supported by more than a dozen Missouri Baptist churches.

“We also bring teams of people from Hannibal-LaGrange to help with the ministry and also from MBC congregations every year. We are passionate about the work of the Lord globally and are honored to continue to partner with MBC brothers and sisters.

“We have an open-door policy at our house, and have said from the very beginning that our home was given to us by the Lord and should be used for his glory. Although there have clearly been adjustments to all our daily lives, we are finding new routines and making it work the best we can.” she said.

Welcoming Ukrainian refugees began the day after Russia began the war. One organization working on migration to the United State estimated 1-3 days before the final steps in the four-year visa process. Six-plus weeks have passed with no new word.

The Harleas offer housing, food, help with medical needs, translation, clothes washing, and helping find new places for them in journeys out of Ukraine.

“We are also distributing scriptures, walking people through the gospel, and praying for miracles of a harvest as we all know Christ is the only hope.

“We are moving from immediate response to long game. We have established boards, staff, etc. that will continue this work for years to come.”

They also are seeing God move in the Romanian people.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity for discipleship and training Romanian brothers and sisters. A large part of our ministry before this was discipleship and mobilization of both American and Romanian believers to awaken to the need for the gospel globally. Many Romanian believers have been stepped up and put in practice the teachings we have been pouring in them for years.”

The housing of refugees would be difficult enough alone, but Michelle is dealing with long-term Covid-19 effects which add to the challenge.

She misses church often to rest. Covid scarred her kidneys, lung, heart and brain, the latter which has brought non-epileptic seizure disorder. Lung and heart deficiencies mean she is on supplemental oxygen most days, and her blood pressure drops and her heart rate increases at times.

“It is incredibly difficult to lose the health you once had, but we are grateful it isn’t worse. The Lord is pouring his grace on us and I am able to minister to those in my house. Not all the family members know the Lord, and we are seeing Him move in their hearts in mighty ways.”

Recently, she shared Romans 5 with the grandfather, and the young mother asked for a Russian bible so she could read too.

“Cristi and I meant the words we spoke to the Lord when we felt called to full-time ministry in Romania. We are giving our lives, our possessions and all that we are for his glory. We trust Him, no matter how hard it is at times, we will continue to work for Him and His glory among the earth,” Michell said.