All human life is sacred

In June, my daughter gave birth to twin boys. Less than two months later, my mother-in-law left this earth to begin her heavenly reward just a week before her 91st birthday. Two new lives began their amazing adventure in this world. One completed a lifetime of service and ministry as an international missionary and pastor’s wife who touched thousands with the love of Jesus Christ.

All three lives have been ordained by God and are sacred in His eyes. I pray that my new grandsons (and my other grandchildren) will make a positive impact in this world as their great-grandmother did.

January, of course, is the month that we recognize and celebrate the sanctity and miracle of life from conception to natural death. This important month also provides an opportunity for MBCH Children and Family Ministries and The LIGHT House to share about the work we do to bring life-affirming resources to help empower women to choose life for their unborn children through our Pregnancy Services ministries.

For young ladies experiencing unexpected pregnancies and need a place to live during their pregnancies, MBCH provides Maternity Home services on the Lowe-Frillman Campus in Bridgeton and The LIGHT House in Kansas City. These provide a safe and loving place for the young mother to continue their education, learn good parenting skills, receive pre-natal care and job training and connect to community resources. Of course, they also learn about the gospel of Jesus Christ through both word and action from our loving Christian staff.

MBCH also has in-home services for young mothers-to-be in Southeast Missouri. The outreach program of The LIGHT House provides parent education classes for mothers and fathers, Bible study, community resources and supplies for mothers and babies.

The adoption programs of MBCH and The LIGHT House works with both waiting families and expectant mothers. Our staff works to ensure that all adoption participants are educated and supported throughout the entire adoption process.

When you consider unborn children and the sanctity of human life, please keep in mind that even the smallest of lives were fearfully and wonderfully made in the likeness and image of Christ. Each of these lives deserves a chance, a chance to live out God’s plan for them. Did God create the child to be a scientist finding a cure for the deadliest of diseases? Was this life created to be a teacher, educating young minds? Is this little life destined to be a minister sharing the work of God far and wide? Maybe this unborn life is going to be an “average” person who spreads kindness and love to all who meet them.

It is not for us to determine God’s plan for this new creation He has formed. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us that God already knows the plan He has for every life. It is up to us to share the Word of God, give hope, and do our part to help this baby live to experience the greatness of God and fulfill his promises for their life.

MBCH also believes that the sanctity of life does not stop when the mother chooses life and gives birth to her baby. That is why we have programs in place to provide on-going support for the new mother and baby.

We minister to children who (either temporarily or permanently) are not able to live with their biological parents for a variety of reasons. Short-term residential programs, foster care ministries and independent living programs are all designed to provide a continuum of care as children grow and become adolescents and teenagers. Our human trafficking rescue programs in St. Louis and Kansas City further demonstrate our Christian belief that God has a purpose for all of us – even when society believes that we are beyond help and hope. Ministries to developmentally delayed adults in the Kansas City and Springfield areas help them understand God’s love and that their lives are also valuable to God and our world.

If you, or someone you know, needs help through an unplanned pregnancy, please call 800-264-6224. Thank you for your prayers and continued support.