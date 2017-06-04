Greenwood church gives to community

GREENWOOD – Fellowship Church used the first Saturday in May for another of their “Live to Bless” activities.

On May 6, the church gave away thousands of brand new clothes, assisted by Garments of Praise ministry. In addition, they also gave away 48 haircuts and 36 oil changes, all for free.

“The bottom line is this: Two years ago, our church began to consider what if they took Christ seriously (for loving their neighbor). We’re a legacy church going on six years when before we were dwindling. It’s a ‘beauty from ashes’ kind of church,” Pastor Chris Williams said of the six-year history of the church.

In addition to those numbers, 179 people allowed Fellowship to pray for them, and 81 allowed Fellowship to share the gospel. From that event, one family became plugged into one-on-one discipleship of the church.

“Our goals are first to bless the community, second, to honor the Lord and love our neighbors, and third, see people come to the faith. The haircuts and oil changes filled up in days. We had four oil–change bays and four hairstylists.”

This was the second of six activities through the year. Several weeks ago, they helped the city with their Easter egg hunt. Later this year, they will help the city by manning and maintaining a Freedom Festival.

“In the past, people of the community give us credit, but the city pays for it.”

There is also a huge Halloween alternative trunk or treat, plus two “T-shirt Saturdays.”

“The members wear T-shirts with the ‘Live to Bless’ theme and are told to do something nice for people. Sunday school classes have served at community ministries. Some people pay for someone else’s meal or buy groceries. Some blessed our members with cookies. It’s fun watching their creativity.

“The whole idea is if we Live to Bless, people will notice it is not normal in society. We say, ‘You’re right. We do this supernaturally,” Williams said.

“Churches are myopic – and I’m guilty too. We don’t take ministry opportunities. Yet, churches are asking how to be relevant in their communities. When you love the people as Christ loved the people, you become the most relevant thing to them.”

There are other ways the church is active in Greenwood and the surrounding area. Last year a sixth grade class was bused from a local school and after a program, helped pack meals for ‘Feed My Starving Child.’

“We’ve proven ourselves. The school knew we wouldn’t embarrass them. Now some fifth graders are looking to be involved. Now some teachers and some students are attending churches.”

“My number one piece of advice is ‘live to bless’ with no strings attached. We do not want anything in return. We let the Lord bring the increase according to Galatians 5,” Williams said.