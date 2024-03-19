SBU, Kanakuk Institute forge partnership

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Kanakuk Institute, which is aimed at providing students with unique opportunities for academic and professional growth.

Through this innovative partnership, Kanakuk Institute students will be able to earn six free credit hours towards a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Christian Ministry, or Educational Leadership at Southwest Baptist University. This initiative reflects the commitment of both institutions to support students in pursuing advanced degrees that align with their faith and career aspirations.

“This is the kind of partnership that just makes sense, and it is one that I am excited to see bear fruit both for Kanakuk and SBU,” said Dr. Tracy Manly, Southwest Baptist University Provost. “We will benefit greatly from having high-quality students from the Kanakuk Institute in our programs, and I am confident that they will experience even more career and ministry success from having studied at SBU.”

“Our mission is to equip leaders with Biblical skills for a lifetime of ministry. This partnership with SBU allows our graduates to continue to be equipped as they live out their purpose and offer hope to the world,” Keith Chancey, Kanakuk Institute President

The programs include the Master’s of Business Administration with 6 credit hours, Christian Ministry with 21 hours, and Education with 3 hours. For more information about the programs and partnership click here.

Both institutions are committed to creating a seamless transition for students, ensuring they benefit from the unique strengths and resources each institution brings to the table. The partnership is ongoing, and interested students are encouraged to reach out to the admissions offices of Southwest Baptist University and the Kanakuk Institute for more information.

Southwest Baptist University is supported by the generous giving of Missouri Baptist Churches through the Cooperative Program.