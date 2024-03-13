Let’s support Annie

Each year as we approach Easter, we have the unique opportunity to support the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering. As you likely know, this offering helps support 2,900-plus North American Mission Board (NAMB) missionaries serving across the United States and Canada. Every dollar given is used towards evangelism, church planting, and providing relief to those who are hurting. It’s truly an offering worth supporting.

Annie Armstrong passed away in 1938 at the age of 88, so many today are unaware of her incredibly faithful legacy. According to NAMB, “Annie was born in Baltimore at a time when there was little opportunity for women. Yet, her devotion to Christ led her to a life of service and leadership. She organized women to pray, to give and to meet the needs around them. She challenged pastors and churches to action and rallied vital support for missionaries. Ultimately, Annie was recognized as a national Southern Baptist trailblazer for her visionary leadership that still inspires millions today.”

The Woman’s Missionary Union’s (WMU) website states, “From day 1, Annie was a force to be reckoned with. Her goal was simple: promote local church involvement in missions through fund-raising and education.” It further states that “through her writing skills, she raised support for missionaries and funding for WMU and provided missions education materials. ‘In a ten-year summary of her work, Annie Armstrong reported having written 77,447 letters and manuscripts. . . . On average she mailed more than 8,000 letters a year and roughly 674 letters per month.’”

It’s quite an understatement to say that Annie Armstrong believed in supporting missions. It’s much more accurate to say she devoted her entire adult life to prayer, promoting missions and supporting missionaries, serving the vulnerable and less fortunate, and teaching children for more than 50 years through her local church. She was a faithful follower of Jesus and a devoted leader among Southern Baptists.

Although an offering for Home Missions has been promoted since 1895, it was named in honor of Annie Armstrong in 1934. To date, through the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, more than a billion dollars have been raised to support missions in North America! It’s amazing how one woman’s devotion can become the catalyst for such an impactful offering.

As we enter the Easter season, I pray you remember and reflect on the resurrection of our Lord, and I also pray you’ll give generously towards the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering so others can know the power of the resurrection as well. Lastly, for any young woman who may be reading this, please know that your faithfulness – your steadfast devotion, tireless efforts, and leadership – can truly impact the world. Annie Armstrong made an incredible difference. You can, too.