New mothers among refugees find support from MBC church members

Fellowship of Wildwood builds partnership with Oasis International

ST. LOUIS – A new mom has many questions about her pregnancy, but that is intensified when she is forced to give up her country, extended family and familiar surroundings. Fellowship of Wildwood (FOW) – a Missouri Baptist church here – and Oasis International have partnered to make that transition a little less lonely for some new moms.

“Our refugees come here, and the new moms need everything, especially if it is their first baby,” Leslie Broome, Oasis education assistant and baby shower coordinator, said. “We love to partner with churches to have these baby showers.”

Broome explained that the primary goal is to build relationships. “We encourage the shower hosts to develop a relationship with the mother so that they build a friendship with Americans, and they feel more welcome in their new city.”

The Oasis International website describes the founding of Oasis International by Mark and Joani Akers as stemming from a desire to live out their faith in Jesus in a practical way by loving and welcoming new neighbors who arrive with very little.

“Jesus wants us to serve refugees,” Broome continued. “We are always looking for volunteers who will show His love.”

Lisa Mozingo, facilitator of Women on Mission at FOW, has hosted several of the baby showers with her ladies. “When they arrive in our country,” she said, “the refugees have no extended family and few friends or a social circle. So these showers help them with necessities of items that they need for the coming baby.”

Mozingo also knows the value of building relationships with the refugees.

“I developed a friendship with one of the young mothers from Turkey,” she said. “I used to see her and her friend every week for a year. I tried to help them with their English, and she and her husband have been to our home for dinner. They couldn’t believe that they had American friends.”

The recent shower was for a young lady from Cuba. She has only been in this country for about six months.

“She said that she didn’t think that they would be welcome back in Cuba,” Mozingo said. “Her husband had been on the production team of an anti-country program.”

Diana Peterson, member of Women on Mission and FOW, has attended the showers and agreed with Mozingo. “This is a great opportunity for outreach,” she said. “Developing a relationship with these ladies is important. We have a good response from our congregation. When they know we are doing this, many provide the money for us to get some nice items.”

“This is a great way to reach out,” Peterson said. “It shows we care about each of them as a person.”

Broome said Oasis International is always open to partnering with churches for showers. The organization is also interested in taking household item donations. Oasis International is located at 5035 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116. Phone number is 314-353-3800.