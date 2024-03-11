Missouri WMU’s 2024 missions celebration set to take place at FBC Warrensburg, April 5-6

JEFFERSON CITY – The focus of Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) as stated on their website, www.wmu.com, is “making disciples of Jesus who live on mission. Our desire is to see all ages energized and motivated and equipped for missions. We carry out this mission by:

“providing missions discipleship resources for churches and individuals,

“offering opportunities to engage with compassion ministries, and

“equipping people through leadership development experiences.”

Attendees at the 2024 Missions Celebration, April 5-6, at First Baptist Church, Warrensburg, will experience all three of those. Missions discipleship resources and leadership development experiences will be provided through the bookstore and the various breakout sessions.

Participants can engage in compassion ministries by bringing items for two different organizations. Standing in the Gap Ministries is in Warrensburg and provides services for men and women coming out of the prison system. They help with job skills, housing, recovery, and reconnecting with family while leading them to Jesus. Items needed for the women’s side of this ministry are:

Tampons/pads

shampoo/conditioner

bathing soap

shaving cream for women

women’s razors

toothpaste/toothbrush

lotion.

The LIGHT House is a ministry of Missouri Baptist Children’s Home that provides services for pregnant women. Items you can bring to participate in this ministry are:

Feminine products

Shampoo/conditioner for non-ethnic hair

Shampoo/conditioner Cantu brand for ethnic hair

Body Wash

Toothbrushes for adults and children

Toothpaste for adults and children

Deodorant for women and men

Bath towels and washcloths-for adults and babies.

There will also be a gift basket silent auction to benefit the Alberta Gilpin Mission Offering, exhibits, International and North American Mission Board missionaries, age-level missions organization training, representatives from MO Baptist Foundation, WMU Baptist Foundation, and Baptist Nursing Fellowship and food trucks! On Friday, April 5, there will be a student event for students grades 7 – collegiate. The registration fee is $15.

Registration is now open online, and early registration is only $35. But after March 15, registration will be $45. FREE Childcare will be available, but you MUST register before March 15th. There will be NO walk-ins.

For more information contact Cheryl Stahlman at cstahlman@mobaptist.org or 573-636-0400 ext. 320. Also keep checking www.mobaptist.org/wmu and https://www.facebook.com/missouriwmu for updates. We look forward to seeing you in Warrensburg.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed online. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.