Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood

Pro-life bill heads to Senate; Mo. Attorney General files suit against Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY – In a 104-49 vote, the Missouri House of Representatives chose to defund Planned Parenthood, March 4, less than a week after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit “against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent.”

Though the bill (HB2634) doesn’t specify Planned Parenthood, it does include all abortion providers and their affiliates.

During floor debate in the House, Feb. 28, bill sponsor Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said, “When you do business with an entity like a Planned Parenthood, you’re ultimately subsidizing those abortion services, even if they are in other states.”

The House’s bill defunding Planned Parenthood now heads to the Missouri Senate for consideration.

Early last month, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a previous effort to cut Planned Parenthood out of the state’s 2022 budget was unconstitutional – prompting need for House’s latest efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

A recent expose also boosted the eagerness of Missouri’s pro-life lawmakers to pass this bill. Late last year, in an investigative video released by The Veritas Project, a Planned Parenthood director in Kansas City, Mo., admitted that they bypass Missouri law by sending patients to Kansas to receive abortions “every day.” In the video, Planned Parenthood staff offered to help a 13-year-old girl get an abortion in Kansas, giving assurance that they “never tell the parents anything.”

Missouri became the first state to ban abortion in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the wake of The Veritas Project investigation, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit against Planned Parenthood, Feb. 29. Bailey announced the suit in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). “Today,” he wrote, “I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent.”

Bailey told The Pathway, Feb. 29, “In the (Veritas Project) video, an agent is seen bragging about concealing abortions from children’s parents, is bragging about deceiving schools and courts using forged documents, and expresses a willingness to conceal a sexual offense against a minor – despite the fact that the clinic is a mandatory reporter under state statute. Then she brags about taking minors across state lines all the time, and opines that it’s the habit, routine and custom, of Planned Parenthood.

“This is a consistent pattern of behavior (for Planned Parenthood),” Bailey added, “going all the way back to 2018, when an investigation revealed a half decade of violations – including physicians’ failure to file reports concerning medical complications and the use of a moldy abortion machine. … So when I say that this is consistent pattern of behavior, it has to be put in that kind of historical context. Planned Parenthood is a cult of death that refuses to obey state law.”

The lawsuit is the “first in a sequence events designed and intended to drive this lawless cause of death from the state of Missouri once and for all,” Bailey said. “We intend to fight it out as long as it takes. This should be the beginning of the end of Planned Parenthood in Missouri.”