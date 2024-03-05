MBU trustees approve 2024-25 budget, curricular proposals, faculty promotions

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – The Missouri Baptist University Board of Trustees approved the 2024-25 budget at its regularly scheduled meeting, Feb. 22, paving the way for initiatives aimed at expanding academic programming, upgrading technology and supporting faculty and staff.

Key allocations include funding an additional faculty position to expand the popular Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program, as well as $750,000 earmarked for technology advancements and capital improvements. Additionally, the approved budget provides a modest salary increase for all employees, a boost in adjunct pay as well as increases for faculty rank promotions.

The Board also heard details regarding the University’s plan to launch the public phase of the Together We Shine campaign, a comprehensive effort to raise funds for a new academic building, welcome center and scholarship endowment. To date, $8.3 million has been raised toward the $12 million campaign goal.

In personnel matters, the Board promoted Dr. Ashley Bell to associate professor of Nursing, Dr. Jordan Cox to associate professor of Music, Dr. Amber Heimberger to professor of Nursing, Dr. David Lee to associate professor of Biology and Dr. Julie Ooms to professor of English.

Faculty appointments affirmed by the Board include Mr. Steve Gustafson, assistant professor of Accounting, Dr. Caleb Hamilton, associate professor of Health & Movement Sciences and Dr. Janna Ramsay, assistant professor of Counselor Education.

Additionally, the Board approved several curricular proposals, including a certificate in Dance Pedagogy in the School of Performing Arts, an undergraduate certificate for the Trauma Informed Educator in the School of Teacher Education and a General Science Education (9-12) major, also in the School of Teacher Education.

In other news, the Board: