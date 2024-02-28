Boldness. Is it a good thing or a bad thing? As lawyers are trained to say in response to any and every question, “It depends.”

It depends first on what you mean by boldness. If you mean reckless engagement without regard to context, old-fashioned manners more akin to rudeness, then I think we can agree that “no” is the correct answer. However, if you think about boldness from a biblical context, there may be a more appropriate application. In Acts 4:13, the rulers, elders, scribes, and all the other religious bigwigs declared that Peter and John (after healing the lame man at the temple) must have been with Jesus because of their “boldness” despite the fact they were unschooled, ordinary men.

As we move forward into this new year, biblical boldness – understanding plus action – is a good model for us to consider and implement. It is more than letting your talking match your walking; it’s amplifying your words rather than canceling your living, a sort of confident humility based on action. Let’s look at some areas where we might need to apply a little boldness. What about in your finances? Do you have a plan? Do you have a budget? Are you following the budget, or are you just kind of letting it happen? Dave Ramsey often says, “If you don’t have a plan for your money, it makes a plan of its own, which is to leave you.” Beyond just a financial plan, is God at the center of your planning, or is He not even involved? Are you giving Him your first fruits or the leftovers? Do your investments reflect what is important to you? Ron Blue, the financial guru, says, “God owns it all.” I wonder if you are managing it as if he does?

Have you planned for your family’s needs if something were to happen to you? Do you have life insurance or disability insurance? Do you have powers of attorney, advance medical directives, a will, and maybe even a trust? If you have not done anything about it, then there is a mismatch with your deeds speaking louder than your words. Now is the perfect time to take decisive action and get started.

You don’t have to do this alone! Since 1946, the Missouri Baptist Foundation has been helping people make “bold” financial decisions that have made a difference in their lives and the lives of others. Do the next bold thing…reach out to us via email at info@mbfn.org or phone at (573) 761-0717 and let your intentions become action! Be BOLD!