Greene County churches equip new leaders with ‘Timothy Sunday’

SPRINGFIELD – Just like Paul raised up and trained early church leaders behind him, churches in the Springfield area intentionally poured into new preachers for what they’re calling “Timothy Sunday.”

The idea began three years at Springhill Baptist Church here, and spread to churches in Greene County Baptist Association, with Feb. 4 being a Sunday to intentionally challenge and equip those who are new to ministry – from door greeters and ushers to Sunday School leaders and nursery workers, to those preaching from the pulpit – to step up. The association-wide event focused on bringing new men from the association into more than a dozen host churches in the area.

“Maybe we could call it ‘Silas Sunday,’ said Springhill’s pastor, Jared Procter. “You hear ‘Timothy’ and think ‘young,’ but we want to bring in new servant-leaders of all ages.”

Josh Hall, director of missions for Greene County Baptist Association, agreed that the need for developing leaders is urgent in Southern Baptist Life.

“There’s a definite shortage,” he said. “We want to do something to be proactive to address that. When our church’s pastors retire, we need good, strong, trained men to step up an fill their shoes.”

For those wanting to preach, for three weeks leading up to Timothy Sunday the association hosted a hands-on, practical biblical preaching workshop lead by long-time Missouri Baptist pastor, Hosea Bilyeu, with 30-35 men attending each session.

“We learned to look at the text, figure out what questions the text makes you ask, then how the text answers those questions,” Procter said. “He did a really good job of helping the men to see to stick with the Word of God and tell people what it says.”

More than just a lecture, the workshops allowed for personalized feedback and conversation.

“A lot of those guys were able to develop a sermon based on what they learned at the workshop, have it ‘graded,’ and then preach it,” Hall said.

They then follow up with the host church’s pastor for feedback and encouragement for the next time.

“We really want this to be more than just a one-time thing,” he said. “We want it to be an ongoing process that can confirm the calling in some, or perhaps help someone see that they can serve the Lord, even if they don’t preach.”

Procter said he’s heard positive feedback from the young men his church sent out to preach elsewhere.

“Both of them did a really good job and had quality sermons,” Procter said.