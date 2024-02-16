MBU partners with 3 new Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer tuition-free bachelor’s degrees to employees

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Welcoming three new Chick-fil-A restaurants in Ellisville, Edwardsville and Creve Coeur, MBU continues to expand its mutually beneficial partnership with St. Louis area Chick-fil-A restaurants. The partnership, which began in the fall of 2022, offers tuition-free bachelor’s degrees to Chick-fil-A team members.

“At Chick-fil-A Creve Coeur, we are all about finding ways to add value to people,” said Devin Bruce, owner/operator of the new Chick-fil-A in Creve Coeur. “Our partnership with MBU affords us the opportunity to add lifetime value to team members seeking higher education and help propel them into accomplishing their individual goals.”

Eligible employees can choose among 16 areas of study in MBU’s online undergraduate programs, including business administration, cybersecurity, marketing and criminal justice. With additional approval from their supervisor, team members may also pursue MBU’s online MBA program or dual enrollment courses. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants pay a tuition subscription fee to the University, allowing eligible restaurant team members to pursue a fully online degree.

MBU has now signed agreements with 12 Chick-fil-A franchises in the St. Louis area, including restaurants in Arnold, Bridgeton, Creve Coeur, Des Peres, Edwardsville, Ellisville, Fairview Heights, Lake St. Louis, South St. Louis County, South City, St. Peters, and Wentzville.

