Should pastors use Artificial Intelligence to prepare their sermons?

Language-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have exploded onto the scene and are expected to add $2.6 trillion to the global economy. ChatGPT, in particular, has gained popularity because it is simple and accessible. I don’t have the expertise to explain how AI works, but I can offer a few analogies to consider.

In one sense, ChatGPT (a language-learning AI tool) is a calculator for language. A calculator is a neutral tool that, in the hands of a criminal, can be used to embezzle funds. Or church members might calculate the exact amount of their tithes. Tools like ChatGPT do the same for language. They study databases of text culled from Reddit, Twitter, and millions of digital resources and then spit out a consensus.

Many industries already use AI tools daily. Doctors employ it to summarize patient notes in a writing style more accessible to those of us without medical degrees. Corporate executives prompt ChatGPT to produce drafts of contracts for unique clients. But, how should preachers, teachers, and students of God’s Word engage AI? Let’s consider a few possibilities.

Brainstorming

In one experiment, I asked ChatGPT, “What is a good analogy for the multiplication model of Christian discipleship?” The AI tool surprised me by understanding my prompt and offering an acceptable analogy about a tree scattering its seeds to plant new trees. In this case, I didn’t rely on ChapGPT for spiritual or theological guidance, so my risk was low. The AI tool merely replaced a prompt I might type into Google.

Summarizing

Another time, I asked ChapGPT what sola gratia means. ChatGPT presented accurate facts about the Reformation, but the three-paragraph response also contained a serious error. It read, “Salvation is a gift and cannot be achieved through … religious rituals alone.” The word “alone” creates a problem. ChatGPT database includes writings with unorthodox views of salvation, resulting in this erroneous statement. So, we should never assume a resource like ChatGPT is theologically accurate. If you forgot the meaning of the Latin gratia and would typically search Google to refresh your memory, ChatGPT might be an option. For the theologically immature Christian, the risk of using AI to summarize theological information is high.

Moral or Theological Guidance

Believers should never look to ChatGPT for moral or theological guidance because it will not reflect our theological convictions. I asked ChapGPT to take a theological stance on the issue of inerrancy as an experiment. The response merely surveyed views, giving a politically correct, non-comital response to an issue we hold dear as Southern Baptists. No AI tool should serve as a “pillar and foundation of truth.” (1 Tim 3:15)

The pastor or teacher also cannot expect ChatGPT to articulate Biblical ethics. I experimented by asking, “Should a man move in with his fiancé?” The response mentioned that cohabitation might “prepare the couple for marriage,” an unbiblical position. When it comes to ethics, then, ChatGPT functions more like a cultural mirror than a Biblical compass.

Best practices for engaging ChatGPT

First, educate yourself. Tens of millions of people use ChatGPT every day. Some of your church members likely engage with ChatGPT in their jobs or personal lives. Talk with your congregation about how they interact with ChatGPT. Discuss the risks and benefits of using AI tools for Christian faith and practice.

Second, avoid AI for matters of theology and practice. With the right prompt, ChatGPT can exegete a Biblical passage or write a sermon outline, but I don’t recommend using it this way. Instead, treat ChatGPT like a research assistant. If you ever type a query into Google while preparing a message, you might open ChatGPT instead. But I still prefer a theologically rich library.

Thirdly, do not idolize efficiency. Preparing a sermon is about pursuing the Lord, not designing a product. Technology like AI, Logos Bible Software, or a Google search might free a busy pastor to encourage a struggling widow. But technology must not replace the hard work of exegeting God’s Word carefully under the Spirit’s guidance. Communion with the Father is worth a few extra hours of work.

Finally, do not fear. Wise believers need to consider the ethical implications of AI in all spheres of life. But we must also remember that God is faithful to preserve his bride. May God grant us wisdom in this new technological era.