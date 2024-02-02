Defying gravity

A party? Yes! Friendly gathering? I’m in! Reception, celebration, shindig? Sign me up, I’m there, ya’ll. Social butterfly here, flying toward the party light.

Except wait, how soon would I need to get up from the couch and get ready for this thing—and how ready would I need to get? I’ll need to know if this a yoga-pants-appropriate gathering. I confess I’m hoping real hard you’ll tell me I don’t have to change. With the pull of the comfy couch and the draw of the comfy yoga pants, it’s going to need to be an exceptionally great party.

Another thing. It won’t last past nine, will it? After nine, I’m no longer as social—and I can neither butter nor fly. Lastly—and speaking of butter—before I commit to attending, could we go over the quality and quantity of the food to be served at this event? Cookies maybe?

I’ll be honest, even though I’m a social butterfly by nature, sometimes gravity can stymie some of the flight right out of my party-wings. I gravitate toward people, yes. But evidently I also gravitate toward gravity.

The science is weird, but I’m convinced there’s a higher number of newtons on and around my sofa. The gravitational pull here feels stronger than any other place in the house. Or world. I should also point out that I’m using the term “newtons” because I’ve heard that’s how you measure gravity, not because I know anything about it at all. The only times I’ve ever said anything about newtons I was referring to those of the figgy variety. And now we’re back to cookies.

Want a much weightier thought to chew on? The God who created gravity defies it beautifully and perfectly. I love that. And I hope we all understand the earth-stirring gravity.

It’s mindboggling to consider the King of the universe would love us enough to die for our sins. But miracle on miracle, He rose from the grave to prove that love, and to show His power. He didn’t stay down. Anti-gravity, anti-grave!

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Because of his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3 CSB). A new birth into a living hope. How? Through the resurrection of our Jesus!

Living in true hope is a different kind of living. It makes a difference in everything we think and do, from the couch, out. Resurrection power changes us. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17 CSB). While I may joke about not changing for a party, I’m hoping real hard in the work of Christ in me. It’s not a hope-so kind of hope. It’s a firm, sure knowing. The change in me has already happened by His resurrection power. And because of what He’s done, another weighty miracle, I get to spend eternity with Him. I’ll probably be staying up past nine, but I’m great with it. It’ll be the party of all parties. This butterfly is not missing that for anything.

Taking it all to heart-y. Readying for the party.