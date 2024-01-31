MBCollegiate conference set, Feb. 23-24

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s ministry to college students (MBCollegiate) is hosting a conference at Parkade Baptist Church here, Feb. 23-24.

With the theme “Entrusted” (from Matt 25:20-21), the conference “is focused on training high school seniors, college students and collegiate leaders to embrace God’s call to follow Jesus and faithfully labor in His Kingdom,” according to the event website, mbcollegiate.org/entrusted.

The conference will feature guest speaker James Choung, vice president of strategy & innovation at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship USA, as well as worship leader Jami Smith.

The conference is free, though guests must register. Learn more or register at mbcollegiate.org/entrusted.