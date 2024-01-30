First Baptist, O’Fallon, to host worldview conference, Feb. 24

O’FALLON – First Baptist Church, O’Fallon, is hosting a biblical worldview conference on its church campus, Feb. 24.

The conference, called “Every Thought Captive: Defending Biblical Truth in an Age of Confusion,” will feature two well-respected Southern Baptist authors and theologians: Brad Green, professor of theological studies at Union University and professor of philosophy and theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; along with Stephen Wellum, professor of Christian theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

According to the event website, the conference “seeks to bring biblical clarity out of our cultural confusion by equipping Christians to take ‘every thought captive’ to Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5). Come ready to be inspired and empowered to understand and defend the biblical worldview at this one-day discipleship conference.”

Registration costs $20 for adults and $15 for college students.

To learn more or to register, visit www.everythoughtconference.com.