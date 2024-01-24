Mabee Foundation awards $1.6 million challenge grant to MBU

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has awarded a $1.6 million challenge grant to Missouri Baptist University (MBU).

MBU President Keith Ross announced the grant approval Jan. 23, 2024.

The funds are designated for the construction of a new academic building and welcome center, which is the centerpiece of the “Together We Shine” capital and endowment fundraising campaign. The award is contingent upon the University raising an additional $2 million for the campaign over the next 12 months.

“This significant grant is an affirmation of MBU’s growing reputation, both regionally and nationally,” Ross said in an announcement to the University. “I want to commend the entire University community for your dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence, which contributes to MBU’s worthiness to receive this generous financial support,” Ross added.

The “Together We Shine” campaign will ultimately fund the $10 million academic building and welcome center on MBU’s 66-acre West County campus. The new 20,000-square-foot building will house both the College of Business and Entrepreneurship and the School of Nursing, providing students opportunities to learn in innovative and state-of-the-art learning environments. The Mabee Foundation grant comes on the heels of MBU’s School of Nursing receiving a $441,000 grant from the Missouri State Board of Nursing for the purchase of high-fidelity simulators and other equipment.

In addition to the capital addition, the campaign will empower the University to continue to provide affordable, faith-focused education through increased scholarships and endowments. The fundraising effort also seeks to raise $1 million to enhance athletic facilities and expand MBU’s influence both on and off the field.

“I’m excited that this campaign is a catalyst for momentum and growth as we attract, train, equip and send out students to bring light into the communities they will serve in St. Louis, the Midwest and around the world,” said Ross.

For more information regarding the “Together We Shine” campaign, including a list of ways to give, please visit http://www.mobap.edu/campaign.