Timothy, Titus and Christ’s return

In previous columns, we briefly surveyed Paul’s letters to the Philippians and Thessalonians, with an emphasis on passages previewing the return of Christ. Here, we see what the apostle writes to Timothy and Titus.

1 Timothy 6:13-16 – “In the presence of God, who gives life to all, and of Christ Jesus, who gave a good confession before Pontius Pilate, I charge you to keep this command without fault or failure until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ. God will bring this about in his own time. He is the blessed and only Sovereign, the King of kings, and the Lord of lords, who alone is immortal and who lives in unapproachable light, whom no one has seen or can see, to him be honor and eternal power. Amen.”

Paul draws a contrast between Timothy and the false teachers who “imagine that godliness is a way to material gain” (1 Tim. 6:5). The young pastor is to flee from false doctrine and pursue “righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance, and gentleness” (v. 11). Further, Timothy is to persevere in faithfulness until “the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ,” which God will bring about “in his own time” (vv. 14-15).

While Timothy faces opposition in Ephesus, Paul urges him to labor on with an eye toward standing one day before God, who will reward Timothy for his good stewardship. The false teachers may harass Timothy, but they are no match for “the blessed and only Sovereign, the King of kings, and the Lord of lords, who alone is immortal and who lives in unapproachable light” (vv. 15-16).

The timing of Christ’s return is in the Father’s hands (Matt. 24:36), but all judgment has been given to the Son (John 5:22), who possesses all authority and is the fullness of deity in human flesh (Matt. 28:18; John 1:1; Col. 2:9).

2 Timothy 4:1 – “I solemnly charge you before God and Christ Jesus, who is going to judge the living and the dead, and because of his appearing and his kingdom ….”

While imprisoned in Rome, Paul writes a second letter to Timothy, instructing the young pastor to focus on Scripture and teach sound doctrine.

The apostle places Timothy under an oath to “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage with great patience and teaching” (1 Tim. 4:2). One day, Christ is going to judge his servants, whether they are alive at the Savior’s return or resurrected from the dead.

All judgment has been granted to Jesus (John 5:22), as well as all authority in heaven and on earth (Matt. 28:18). This final judgment comes at the “appearing” of Christ (see 1 Tim. 6:14; 2 Tim. 4:8; Tit. 2:13) and the commencement of his earthly rule from the throne of David, when the kingdom of the world becomes the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, “and he will reign forever and ever” (Rev. 11:15).

So, Timothy is to soldier on, enduring the resistance of unbelievers while looking forward with great hope toward the return of Christ.

2 Timothy 4:8 – “There is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me, but to all those who have loved his appearing.”

Nearing the end of his life, Paul tells Timothy, “I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time for my departure is close” (2 Tim. 4:6). But he has remained faithful despite tremendous persecution and opposition. Having finished his race, Paul looks forward to receiving “the crown of righteousness,” a heavenly laurel wreath that acknowledges his perseverance.

But the crown isn’t just for Paul. It’s for Timothy and others who serve Christ with an eye toward Jesus’ return in glory in the presence of his holy angels.

Titus 2:13 – “… while we wait for the blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The second chapter of Titus is an encouragement to embrace sound teaching and godly living. Followers of Jesus are to live in a “sensible, righteous, and godly way in the present age,” waiting expectantly for “the blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ” (vv. 12-13).

In Judaism, the ultimate revelation, or “appearing,” of God would signal the end of the present evil age and mark the dawn of a new era. Many Jews called God “the great God” and saw him as a “savior.” Paul applies both titles to Jesus, “our great God and Savior” (v. 13).

Just as the Word of God became flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:14), the incarnate Word appears in glory in the last days to usher in his eternal kingdom.

