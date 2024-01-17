A wife’s reflections on a new journey with Jesus

Moves and transitions impact the entire family, and spouses are oftentimes affected in ways unknown to most. Our family is no different, and Tara has experienced a multitude of emotions throughout our journey to Missouri.

Tara worked in education for over 20 years – 19 years as a high school math teacher and a year and a half as an elementary school principal. She served for more than 20 years in either the children’s or youth ministry where I pastored, the past 12 years at FBC Mayfield, Ky. And like me, she has left all that is known, comfortable, and convenient to follow the Lord’s calling to Missouri, and she has done so with a grateful heart.

So, knowing much of what she’s experienced, I asked my sweet wife to share her thoughts and emotions about this new journey. Her comments are below (in italics):

Our entire family is finally in the great state of Missouri! What a beautiful state it is!

The transition has been tougher than I imagined due to Wes moving in October and the kids and I not joining him until late December. Although two months without Wes was difficult, the kids and I had time for closure with friends at school and church, while Wes had time to focus solely on getting started well.

As I reflect on the last six months, my emotions are everywhere. I am a proud wife who gets to see her husband’s talents used to the fullest for the glory of the Lord. I am an excited servant who cannot wait to help support the local churches. I am a grateful educator who has loved teaching students for over two decades. I am a sad mama who has watched her kids say goodbye to their friends from their old school and experience the loneliness of a new school. I am a nervous stay-at-home wife and homeschool teacher (to one kid) who doesn’t quite know how to manage her time yet. So, as you might can tell, I’ve experienced a multitude of emotions.

But it’s not about me. It’s all about Jesus.

Seeking Scripture to help manage these emotions, I turn to Matthew 6:25-34. The uncertain times have been a challenge and will continue to be a challenge, but Jesus tells me not to be anxious and not to worry. He reminds me of the birds of the air and how the Father feeds them, and of the lilies of the field and how the Father clothes them. He tells me to seek the kingdom of God first and His righteousness.

If the Father takes care of the birds and the lilies, He will surely take care of me and my family. It may not look or feel the way I think it should, but it seldom has.

In addition to the emotions above, I am an indebted follower of Jesus who has experienced the goodness of God through times of uncertainty and change. Regardless of our circumstances, I’m constantly reminded that He is worthy of it all. He is kind and gracious. He is so, so faithful.

There is no doubt we have been called to Missouri to serve the Lord to the best of our ability.

I look forward to the journey ahead, I can’t wait to meet you, and it will be an honor to serve alongside you! Thank you for welcoming our family so graciously.

Many husbands talk about their “better half,” but in my case it’s abundantly true! Tara is a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a faithful follower of Jesus. I’m confident you’ll love her servant’s heart, her gentle demeanor, and her sense of humor. I might be just a bit biased, but I sincerely believe Missouri will be blessed by my sweet wife. Thank you for your continued prayers, and thank you for allowing us to serve Missouri Baptists.