JEFFERSON CITY—Due to forecasts of snow and potentially dangerous low temperatures this weekend, the MBC’s Student Evangelism Conference (SEC) at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Jan. 14-15, has been postponed. The MBC’s Making Disciples Group is notifying all churches that have registered to provide refunds.

The MBC will announce a new date for the SEC in the weeks ahead. Likely, the event will be moved to the fall.