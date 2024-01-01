Redeemer Church builds on 200-year Baptist legacy

LINCOLN COUNTY – When a church closes its doors, more than a congregation is lost: A community goes underserved for Christ. A building sits empty. A sense of failure hangs over the former ministry. New church plants, however, bring joy and spiritual vitality to communities.

Redeemer Church, a new church plant in Lincoln County, Mo., continues God’s work in the area as it builds on the legacy of one of the oldest Baptist churches in eastern Missouri.

The church meets in the former building of Sulphur Lick Church, which was founded in 1823. Redeemer began through partnerships at First Baptist Elsberry, the Twin Rivers Baptist Association (TRBA), and other area Baptists.

“Redeemer Church is a great example that God is not done with reaching the lost and making disciples,” says Rob Rash, Redeemer’s lead pastor.

“What could have been a black eye on the church—a building sitting empty and nearly forgotten—has been revived and new life has been breathed into it. What a great picture of the gospel of Jesus Christ! He breathes new life into dead hearts and even starts new churches,” Rash says.

Bob Feeler, director of missions of the Twin Rivers Baptist Association, approached Rash two years ago in November to pray about planting a church in the building, which had been vacant for five years.

“The initial contact was made through (Pastor) Sam Byers at FBC Elsberry,” Feeler says. “The church was looking to partner to plant a church in the Lincoln county area. Sam had already identified Rob Rash and our Missions Engagement Team agreed.”

Rash has been in ministry for over 20 years serving as a youth pastor, worship pastor, discipleship pastor, and planting/preaching pastor in different churches.

Redeemer launched with four families as “covenant members” and four other core team families that joined later, Rash explains. “Our mission as the church is to trust and treasure Jesus together. We do this by making disciples and multiplying churches as we declare and display the gospel.”

Sundays now see 30-50 people attending services. Rash credits various church partnerships in helping build the new congregation.

The last two summers have seen two missions groups help renovate the building, which needed a new roof, exterior painting, and interior construction. Twin Rivers Association churches also provided funding and additional help.

Feeler explains, “We asked the churches of TRBA to take an offering and we received $15,000 towards the renovation of the church building.

“We had a work day where 60 people from the association cleaned out the building and did some demolition in preparation for remodeling,” he said.

Rash says the workers came from eight different area churches. “That’s the power of being Baptist and caring about the Great Commission.”

Redeemer has also received help from First Baptist Union and another association: the Franklin County Baptist Association.

“Partnerships are essential in the gospel,” Rash says. “I echo Paul’s words in Philippians 1 when he says he ‘thanks God for their partnership in the gospel.’”

“As a church planter, it’s vital to build strong relationships with churches and individuals to plant, re-plant, or revitalize. Church planters have the heavy burden of providing for their family, caring for their church, and trusting the Lord to provide for our daily bread.”

Rash has tried to focus on equipping members for ministry and serving its community. Besides offering Sunday worship and teaching, Redeemer has hosted a summer Backyard Bible Club for community children and provided ministry in the local school district.

“One of the ways we felt we could serve the community the best was by praying for and serving our school district,” Rash says.

The church focused on a nearby school. “We were able to prayer walk before school started; handwrite notes to each teacher, administrator, and school staff member (that was over 92 handwritten notes); and, serve them a homemade BBQ lunch during their first week back.”

Church members were “overwhelmed” by the response from teachers and staff, which has created gospel opportunities. Rash says the school ministry has “seen gospel conversations, prayer requests, and more take place because we seriously love our city and schools.”

Planting Redeemer has been a family affair for Rash with his wife, Christine, and six children. “Our oldest has been playing acoustic and electric guitar for a handful of years and my middle school kids help out with the sound board, computer and lyrics, and even help in the nursery and preschool room with their mom,” Rash says.

“As a small church, we know we some limits on what we can accomplish for the kingdom but nonetheless, we can still make an impact for the kingdom.”