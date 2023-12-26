Hobbies, habits, happies

Who knew that would be the question that could stop me cold, mid-conversation? Like, freeze my brain.

Those of you who know me know I can talk about anything. Not necessarily intelligently, mind you, but always all the talky. But at the moment a TV host asked me the simple question, “So what are some of your hobbies?” I had a surprising, painful big lot of nothing coming out of my mouth. After a couple of seconds of awkwardness, I finally joked it off with something like, “Heh heh, maybe I’m just not as hobby-ful as I should be?”

The big lot of nothing got me thinking. And questioning. Why couldn’t I think of even one little hobby? Granted, I’m not really outdoorsy. I have no skills with yarn or thread or crafty-crafts. I’m not a gamer and I don’t build model anythings. I don’t paint, whittle, or sculpt—mostly because I don’t like getting messy. I don’t collect stamps or dolls or baseball cards.

There are a lot of things I’m not great at, and I accept that about myself. But someone please tell me how could I be so overall and altogether bad at hobbies? I don’t think being awkward on television is a hobby, but I surely did nail that.

I do like reading and writing, but they’re a big part of life and ministry for me. I can’t count those, right? Because I looked up the definition of “hobby” and found it’s an interest or activity done regularly for pleasure in one’s leisure time.

That’s when I decided: chocolate chips. My new hobby is chocolate chips.

I never want to trivialize or hobby-fy the spiritual. I want Jesus to ever be the whole and holy habit of my life. Every part. The leisure parts. The messy parts. The talky, the surprising, the painful, the happy. I want to love Him with everything I am and everything I’ve got.

Jesus didn’t freeze when asked which command was most important. He said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength” (Mark 12:29 CSB). Love Him. With all of my all.

Walking with Jesus isn’t a hobby I’m called to squeeze in when I have extra time. He is to be my all-consuming passion, occupying every thought and action. “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus” (Colossians 3:17 CSB).

It starts with right think-habits. Paul tells us in Colossians 3:2 “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things” (CSB). The Amplified phrases it this way. “Set your mind and keep focused habitually on the things above.” A habit, not a hobby. Prime time, all the time, focusing on Him in the leisure and in the work. As a matter of fact, it’s that kind of focus that makes the leisure sweet and restful, and makes the work powerful and satisfying. Glory to God, all the happies—right there.

As for the TV parts of work and life, next time I’m taking chocolate chips with me. Then I’ll explain how overall and altogether good I am at habitually chocolating the chips. I’ve decided I happily accept this about myself too.