When one regards the season of Christmas, silence is not naturally a theme that comes to mind.

The classic hymn, “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence,” is a bit of a dark horse. It has a Baptist presence only in the last two hymnals (1991 edition, no. 80, and the 2008 edition as no. 178) but not before then. Honestly, it probably isn’t largely sung, and it is even written in a minor key. This does not have that cinnamon-smelling, candy-cane colored Christmas confection of a boisterous “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Its morose French tune, titled Picardy, probably won’t make it on many stoops and porches for caroling this season. However, as un-Christmasy as this song may seem, perhaps this humble article can change your compulsion to skip over it.

This fourth century hymn calls us to ponder God in His incarnation. The prophet Zechariah said: “Be silent, all flesh, before the LORD, for he has roused himself from his holy dwelling” (Zech 2:13). Habakkuk, the “one who wrestles/embraces” said, “But the LORD is in his holy temple; let all the earth keep silence before him” (Hab 2:20). Of course, the Sons of Korah wrote the great Psalm which ends with…“Be still (silent), and know that I am God” (Psa 46:10).

Silence is a subject that I personally wrestle with. I am not, nor have I ever been, a silent person. Currently, I am reading a classic monastic book titled, “Silence.” It is quite convicting. One line, in this Cistercian tome, jumps out at me, “Each word we speak is born in silence and returns to silence.” Ponder this statement for a moment. Words are important, but often times the surrounding silence is even more telling.

“Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence” is also known as the “Cherub’s Hymn” in its angelic reference to Isaiah, chapter six, when the song says,

At His feet, the six-winged seraph;

cherubim, with sleepless eye,

veil their faces to the Presence,

as with ceaseless voice they cry

Alleluia…”

Imagine the beginning of the universe where in its inception the Triune voice spoke into silence and the vibratory nature of HIS voice called all things into creation. The only difference is that it will not end in silence but in complete praise and glory to the Maker of all things for an eternity. But this has not happened yet.

In this season especially, God calls us to times of praise and worship. God calls us to singing and even dancing. But there are times when God allows us to marvel, to be awestruck, to be silent:

Let all mortal flesh keep silence,

and with fear and trembling stand;

Ponder nothing earthly-minded,

for with blessing in His hand,

Christ our God to earth descendeth,

our full homage to demand.