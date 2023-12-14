Bradley Jemes elected DOM of Laclede Baptist Association

LEBANON – The Laclede Baptist Association of churches unanimously elected Bradley Jemes as their next Director of Missions. Jemes, who will succeed his close friend, the late Steven Strauch, said he is humbled by the association’s confidence in him. His hope is to see Gospel cooperation in Laclede County continue to advance, building upon Strauch’s legacy.

“Steven was always so gracious in everything he did,” Jemes said.

“The way he lived the last two years of his life was a true testament to how faithful God is.”

Strauch’s long battle with cancer ended in February, and his imprint upon the association is still felt. Before the vote, Pastor James Beall led a devotion using Strauch’s Bible as an act of honor and remembrance. The DOM search committee then officially presented Jemes as the candidate. Jemes explained how, after Strauch’s passing, God slowly nudged him toward applying for the position.

“When Steven [Strauch] had passed away, I had some people ask me, ‘Would you consider applying for that?’” Jemes said.

Jemes felt content in his ministry as Youth and Family Life Pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Lebanon, the position he has served in since 2016. But the Lord kept putting people in Jemes’s path who encouraged him to submit a resume.

“I love youth and I love students, but after three or four people asked me, I thought, ‘Well, is the Lord trying to do something?’” Jemes said.

“I prayed about it and eventually decided to put in my resume and leave it in the Lord’s hands.”

Jemes has pastored in and around Laclede County since his call to preach in 1999. Over that span, he has served on nearly every associational committee and has developed relationships with hundreds of people. Jemes has a particular passion for personal evangelism, a trait that made a deep impression on the DOM search committee.

“Bradley has a heart for winning people to Jesus. He can strike up a genuine conversation with anyone, and somehow it leads to the gospel,” said Jason Redick, pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, Lebanon, and a member of the DOM search committee.

“Everything you want to see in a DOM, Bradley was already doing without having the title. He loves to share the gospel and care for people. He already knows so many pastors and is a huge encouragement to them,” Redick said.

Having served for so long in the association, Jemes comes to the position with quite the head start. Of the over 25 churches in the Laclede Baptist Association, Jemes said he doesn’t quite know a person in every single church, but he doesn’t think he has many more to go.

He said his plan is to immediately contact every pastor and ask them what the specific needs are for their church. He wants to know how the association can support each church in the work God has called them to do, no matter how large or small the congregation.

“I’ve asked so many people to pray for me, and I’ve asked God for wisdom. Really, it’s just about service, and I love to serve people,” Jemes said.

“I feel like the Lord has brought me to this position to serve.”

The churches of the Laclede Baptist Association agree.