SBC EC search team making progress in search for next president/CEO

NASHVILLE (BP) – The team searching for the next leader of the SBC Executive Committee said it has moved into what it calls an investigation phase, according to a press release from the group.

Neal Hughes, chairman of the SBC Executive Committee President/CEO Search Team, said the group is “following the vetting process for EC personnel as outlined by our attorneys and approved by the trustees in the recent September meeting.”

According to the release, the investigative process includes a checklist of numerous references, background checks and psychological evaluations.

At the September EC meeting, Hughes outlined the search team’s four-phase process: the invitation phase, the interview phase, the investigation phase and the introduction phase.

Hughes said the team is “united and prayerful as we press forward with the hopeful goal of presenting a candidate in February.”

The EC is scheduled to meet in Nashville on Feb. 20-21.

The permanent position has been open since the resignation of Ronnie Floyd in mid-October 2021.

In August, interim president and CEO Willie McLaurin abruptly resigned after confessing that his education credentials were forgeries.

Hughes said the team will release another update in early January.

“We ask you to continue to join us in seeking God’s good and perfect will for the next leader of our SBC Executive Committee. Pray for patience, wisdom, discernment, and continued unity in the journey,” he said.