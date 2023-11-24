ETS 2023 features 52 presentations from MBTS scholars, inaugural Center for Classical Theology lecture

KANSAS CITY, Mo (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary faculty members and Ph.D. students travelled to San Antonio on Nov. 14-16 for the 75th annual Evangelical Theological Society meeting. A Midwestern Seminary record 52 meeting sessions featured seminary representatives as they presented scholarly papers, moderated sessions, and participated in panel discussions on the theme, “theological anthropology.”

“I am continually encouraged by Midwestern Seminary’s presence at the Evangelical Theological Society’s national meeting,” MBTS President Jason Allen said prior to the meeting. “This is a reminder of the quality faculty and the quality doctoral program that the Lord has blessed us with. Dr. Matthew Barrett’s work in hosting the inaugural lecture for the Center for Classical Theology at ETS is also noteworthy. It will be an encouraging week at ETS for Midwestern Seminary.”

Provost Jason Duesing said, “The Evangelical Theological Society remains a wonderful opportunity for the exchange of scholarship for professors. It is a joy to see our faculty make the most of the opportunities ETS provides. Further, it is an ideal setting for Midwestern Seminary Ph.D. students to present, observe, and receive feedback on their work as they continue to refine it for the dissertation stage.”

In addition to the presentations, Midwestern Seminary’s Professor of Christian Theology Matthew Barrett hosted the Center for Classical Theology’s inaugural lecture at ETS. Carl Trueman delivered the lecture and was joined by Matthew Barrett, Kevin DeYoung, and James Dolezal for a Q&A following the presentation.

Midwestern Seminary Schedule

Forty-six presenters and six moderators from Midwestern Seminary were featured during the ETS meeting. Midwestern Seminary presenters included:

Tuesday, Nov. 14th

9:00 – 9:40 AM

Gary Pauley – Walter Rauschenbusch’s Reactionary Kingdom: The Pragmatic Theology of the Social Gospel

9:50 – 10:30 AM

Charles Ackmann – Revelation as Conclusion: Reading Revelation for Intentional Resolution of New Testament Themes

9:50 – 10:30 AM

Zachary Salsbury – The Social Gospel and Postmillennialism: A Critique of Quandt’s Secularization Thesis

10:40 – 11:20 AM

Michael Brooks – On Piety and Civic Virtue: Early Baptist Attempts at Holding the Dual Aims of American Higher Education in Proper Tension

10:40 – 11:20 AM

Lance English – The Metaphysics of Pure Actuality: Act, Potency, and the Nature of Reality

11:00 – 11:30 AM

Matthew Barrett – Respondent to The Reformation as Renewal Dialogue

11:30 AM -12:10 PM

Quinn R. Mosier – Does Sending Imply Subordination?: The Envoy Revealer Model and John’s Christology

2:50 – 3:30 PM

Alan Branch – Developmental Personhood: A Critique of Secular Bioethics’ Major Premise from the Perspective of Theological Anthropology

2:50 – 3:30 PM

Richard Killingsworth – A Response to Transgenderism and Nonbinary Identity Theory

2:50 – 3:30 PM

Jason S. DeRouchie – Punishing the Insubordinate Son: How Deut. 21:18-21’s Death Penalty Applies to Families Today

2:50 – 3:30 PM

Timothy A. Gatewood – The Sounder Scholastic as a Soundboard: Thomas, the Reformed Scholastics, and Divine Knowledge

3:40 – 4:20 PM

Todd R. Chipman – Roles in Revelation: The Function of Articular Substantival Participles in the Apocalypse

3:40 – 4:20 PM

Matthew Barrett – Participatory Anthropology: Essence, Existence, and the Absence of Virtue in Systematic Theology

3:40 – 4:20 PM

David Young – An Investigation into the Place and Nature of Sexual Offenses in Leviticus 18-20

4:30 – 5:10 PM

Radu Gheorghita – Intratextuality in the Hebrew and Greek Textual Traditions: The Book of the Twelve as Test Case

4:30 PM – 5:10 PM

Kenneth E. Ortiz – The Theological Anthropology of Carl F. H. Henry and its Impact upon Contemporary Evangelicals

4:30 – 5:10 PM

Jared Bumpers – Kept by God: Preservation and Perseverance in Jude

4:30 – 5:10 PM

John J. R. Lee – Advances and Limitations in Recent Studies of Pauline Divine Christology

4:30 – 5:10 PM

Brandon M. Freeman – Living Stones in God’s New Temple: The Ecclesial Metaphor of “Stone”

4:30 – 5:10 PM

Tom Kelby – Psalm 8’s Two-Layered Meaning In Hebrews and Why Both Matter for Humanity

Wednesday, Nov. 15

8:30 – 9:10 AM

Charles W. Smith – Grace In Action: The Nature and Necessity of Missional Leadership

8:30 – 9:10 AM

Thomas S. Kidd – “John Brown is Immortal”: Charles Spurgeon, the American Press, and the Ordeal of Slavery

9:20 – 10:00 AM

Geoffrey Chang – “A Church of Our Faith and Order”: Oversight and Autonomy in Spurgeon’s Church Planting

10:10 – 10:50 AM

Matthew Warren – The “Parallax” Principle: The Immutability and Impassibility of the Triune God According to C. H. Spurgeon

10:10 – 10:50 AM

William J. Rogers, Jr. – Fulfilling the Image of God in the Body of Christ

10:10 – 10:50 AM

Taylor F. DiRoberto – Isaiah’s Servant and the Second Exodus: New Moses or New David?

11:00 – 11:40 AM

Caleb Morell – The Rise and Fall of the Office of Ruling Elder in the Philadelphia Baptist Association, 1688-1798

11:00 – 11:40 AM

Ioan Veres – Tillich and Technology: An Analysis of Tillich’s Concept of Humanization in an Age of Technology

3:15 PM – 3:55 PM

Mark L. Richardson (Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary) Corruption of the Imago Dei: The בְּנֵי הָאֱלֹהִים Motif, Giants, and Jude 5-7

4:05 – 4:45 PM

Seward Gelatt – Reassessing Justice in Isaiah 40-55

4:05 – 4:45 PM

Joshua Bremerman – The Chief End of Man in Ecclesiastes 12:9–14: Fear God and Enjoy Him Forever?

4:05 – 4:45 PM

Joe Allen III – The Theological Dimension of Early Islam’s Triumph over Christianity

4:55 – 5:35 PM

Spencer Stewart – A Case Study of Pro-life Education and a Practical Model for Persuasive Outcomes

5:00 – 5:30 PM

Patrick Schreiner – New Testament Scholar’s Perspective

5:45 – 6:25 PM

Travis James Montgomery – The People of the God of Gods: The Covenant Formula as a Theopolitical Statement

5:45 – 6:25 PM

Jason Epps – Unexpected Destruction: An Exegetical and Thematic Study of Ironic ­in 2 Kings

5:45 – 6:25 PM

Taylor Lassiter – A Risen Savior, a Regenerate Community, and a Redeeming Mission: Carl Henry’s View of Conversion

Thursday, Nov. 16

1:00 – 1:40 PM

Jacob D. Rainwater – Divine Appropriation, The Divine Decree, and the Pactum Salutis

1:00 – 1:40 PM

Bradley Sinclair – Interpreting With the Ancients: John Gill and Classical Hermeneutics

1:50 – 2:30 PM

Jason B. Doty – Home Is Where the Christ Is: Atonement and Abiding in John 14:1-6

1:50 – 2:30 PM

Ross Daniel Harmon – Luke’s Use of “The Way” to Describe Christianity: Jesus’ Followers as Living in Right Relationship

1:50 – 2:30 PM

Jason B. Alligood – Glorification as Anthropological Escalation and Divine Participation

1:50 – 2:30 PM

Christopher E. Green – Baptist Catholicity in the Ecclesiology of John Gill

2:40 – 3:20 PM

Connor Shackelford – Doing Theology in the Image of God: John Webster’s “Redeemed Intelligence” and the Imago Dei

3:30 – 4:10 PM

Patrick Schreiner – A Minority Report on ‘Fulfilling All Righteousness’

3:30 – 4:10 PM

Tom Wadsworth – Προσκυνεῖν Does Not Mean “Worship”

To learn more about the event, visit mbts.edu/ets