2023 Week of Prayer, Lottie Moon Christmas Offering resources available now

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – The International Mission Board and Woman’s Missionary Union invite all Southern Baptists to participate in the 2023 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and Week of Prayer for International Missions.

This year’s Week of Prayer will be observed Dec. 3-10. In this season, Southern Baptists are encouraged to consider the power of “Impacting Lostness Together.” The goal for the 2023-2024 offering is $200 million. Last year’s offering surpassed the $190 million goal for the 2022-2023 Lottie season.

Goals like these are only reached through cooperation of Southern Baptists by prayer and faithful giving. While the offering is named after the Christmas season, people can give throughout the year.

During this year’s SBC annual meeting, IMB President Paul Chitwood emphasized the importance of working together.

“Your IMB missionaries are addressing the world’s greatest problem with the only solution, God’s solution — the gospel. But they need your prayers, your support, your continued generosity and more workers in the harvest,” he said.

Because of their steadfast presence among the nations, 3,521 missionaries and 95 Global Missionary Partners were able to engage 67 new people groups and places and see 178,177 people come to Christ last year.

“This can only happen if we work together to raise up more missionaries and champion the Lottie Moon offering and the Cooperative Program,” Chitwood continued.

This year’s Week of Prayer and Lottie Moon offering downloadable resources are available now on the IMB’s website. The site includes stories, full-color photos, videos, the Global Impact Guide, social media graphics, presentation graphics, kids’ resources, goal posters and a bulletin insert.

In addition, churches can request a printed brochure about Lottie Moon’s life, a life-size display of Lottie Moon and other resources.

New this year, churches can get a more personalized experience. It is now more convenient for a church to collect online gifts for the Lottie Moon offering. Each Southern Baptist church can receive a personalized link on IMB’s website with the church’s name and giving goal. Find this by visiting IMB.org/LottieMoon.

All resources can be ordered through the IMB store at no cost to churches. Most are also available in English, Spanish, Korean and Chinese.

Visit IMB.org/LottieMoon to access all 2023 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and Week of Prayer for International Missions resources. To request a speaker for the LMCO season, visit IMB.org/SpeakerRequest.

The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® is a registered trademark of Woman’s Missionary Union.