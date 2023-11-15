Resolutions on equal protection for preborn children, sexual abuse debated by MBC messengers

SPRINGFIELD – Messengers approved a slate of 10 resolutions during the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 23-24, but they spent a majority of discussion time focusing on two: Strengthening and Clarifying Laws Concerning Pastors and Churches Regarding Sexual Abuse, which passed; and On Equal Protection of the Laws for Preborn Children, which did not pass.

All resolutions may be read in their entirety by going to mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/documents/ and clicking on “Tuesday Morning Bulletin.”

‘Strengthening and Clarifying Laws Concerning Pastors and Churches Regarding Sexual Abuse’

This resolution was passed by messengers after a 20-minute debate over its scope, meaning and various attempts at amendments by both the resolutions committee and messengers. It was originally submitted by Jon Nelson, pastor of Soma Community Church, Jefferson City, and MBC Sexual Abuse Response Team co-chair.

The resolution encouraged lawmakers to pass legislation to provide consistent definitions and classification of sexual abuse by pastors in response to various states which have passed laws that specifically apply to pastor and other church leadership, beyond other general laws. It also sought to “remove barriers to the free flow of information between churches and other entities about employees and volunteers and, in so doing, empower churches to prevent sexual abuse.”

The MBC Resolutions Committee originally amended it to refer to “anyone/any adult” in place of “pastors.” Messengers debated whether to accept that version, as well as whether or not it represented governmental overreach into church affairs. In the end, it was passed as written with no amendments.

‘On Equal Protection of the Laws for Preborn Children’

A resolution was brought forward for debate by messengers’ vote, though it was not reported out by the MBC Resolutions Committee. At the request of its author, Adam Cochrun, a messenger from Redeemer Church, Springfield, messengers met the 2/3 vote requirement to discuss the resolution on the floor.

The resolution contains a pro-life ethic affirmed by all who spoke for and against the measure, but debate centered on some of the language in the “resolved sections.” Proponents felt it rightly treats abortion as a homicide against an unborn child, a crime that should carry similar penalties as a homicide committed against someone already born, while those against the resolution argued a more merciful approach is in order.

After 15 minutes of debate, the resolution failed to pass.

‘Courtesy Resolution to Express Appreciation’

As is tradition, messengers voted to thank the organization and hospitality of the host church, Crossway Baptist, here, as well as all those that made the annual meeting possible.

‘On Thanks to The Pathway and Rob Phillips’

Messengers passed this resolution, expressing appreciation for an ongoing series educating readers about the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. The columns, penned by MBC Ministry Support director Rob Phillips, are available at mbcpathway.com.

‘On Calling Out the Called’

Messengers passed this resolution, which focused on raising up new leaders at a time when many churches face leadership struggles, both in the pulpit and in the pews. It resolves that messengers “pray regularly and expectantly for the ascended Christ to bless His churches with the leaders they need from within and without.”

‘On Honoring the Aging’

Messengers passed this resolution, in an era when demographic research shows that the numbers of senior adults are increasing in numbers, even representing one of the largest unreached people groups in America. It resolves that Missouri Baptists “exhort our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ to educate ourselves on the issues of aging, that we learn to be advocates for a Christ-like understanding of aging, and that we serve the aging with the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

‘On Student Associations’

Messengers passed this resolution, partially in response to “efforts by some institutions of higher learning to violate … freedom to associate by prohibiting student groups from establishing certain criteria for membership and leadership within their associations.” It resolved to “applaud and encourage our elected officials to continue to stand strong in support of our students’ freedom to associate, and pass legislation that will protect this right,” and to “admonish all public institutions of higher learning to recognize and uphold the rights of all student associations to establish their own criteria for membership and leadership in student organizations.”

‘On SB39’

Messengers passed this resolution, commending Missouri state legislators who led the effort to pass SB39, which prohibits any post-secondary educational institution from allowing any biological males to compete in an athletic competition that is designated for biological females. It resolves “that we go on record as publicly supporting the right of biological females to compete against one another in a fair competition unencumbered by the presence of biological males.”

‘On SAFE Act’

Messengers passed this resolution, responding to a culture that “has ignored… biblical teachings and has instead begun to prescribe hormone therapies and surgical modification on minors that result in permanent, life-changing consequences, often including sterilization.” With the SAFE Act, the Missouri General Assembly has passed legislation prohibiting such medical practices within the state. The resolution extended appreciation to those legislators who led the fight for the passage of SB49 during the last legislative session and commended Governor Mike Parson for signing SB49 into law. It was amended by messengers to “encourage Missouri Baptists, and all people of faith to use whatever position and influence we may have to stand strong, without compromise, against those who would abuse or mutilate children for any reason.”

‘On Conversion Therapy Bans’

Messengers passed this resolution, speaking to local bans concerning counseling that seeks to help someone struggling with same-sex attraction change. So-called “conversion therapy” for minors was banned by Jackson County in April of this year, with a criminal penalty provision, even in cases where the minor requests it. The resolution points out that “Scriptures teach that truly loving our neighbor means telling them truth while exercising compassion, rather than promoting falsehoods in order to affirm their mental or emotional state.” It cites Constitutional protections guaranteeing the freedom of speech and religious exercise to all individuals. Such bans, the resolution states, “put pastors, school counselors, and staff in jeopardy of punishment for encouraging a student’s desire, along with his parents, to align his sexual feelings or conduct with his moral or spiritual convictions.”

‘Exhorting Affiliated MBC Churches to Develop Biblical Definitions and Policies to Confront Sexual Abuse’

This resolution was passed by messengers, recognizing “the devastating impact of sexual abuse on society, as well as on affiliated churches and their congregations.“ It exhorts “churches and their leaders to recognize the potential effect sexual abuse can have on individuals and their congregations; to use the Sexual Abuse Response Team’s biblical definition of sexual abuse; and to develop and/or strengthen policies and procedures to acknowledge, prevent, report, and facilitate healing from the effects of sexual abuse in their congregations consistent with Holy Scripture and applicable law.”