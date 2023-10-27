HLGU theatre department to present ‘Our Town’

HANNIBAL (HLGU)– The Hannibal-LaGrange University Theatre Department will present Thornton Wilder’s play Our Town, Nov. 2-4, in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.

Set in the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire in the early 1900’s, Our Town shows the

lives of its townspeople focusing in on two families: the Gibbs and the Webbs. The three acts, spaced a few years apart, zero in on the relationships and changes in the town and its people to produce, according to Edward Albee, “the greatest American play ever written.”

We invite you to arrive early to capture the full experience before the curtains rise. Roam around our Fine Arts lobby and experience and explore some of the people of our Hannibal community. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. but there may be some action before the play begins at 7:00 p.m.

“As a HLGU faculty member but also as a Hannibal community member something I really want Hannibal to know is how much we love this town. But not because of the town but because of its people. The people are what make the town,” says Sabrina Brookshire, Department of Theatre Chair at HLGU. “One unique thing that we’re trying to do with this play is to feature our own families in the Hannibal community. I want to continue to make experiences for our community that tie to the community and that also excite them to come onto our campus. I hope that people in our community know that we have a love for our town.”

Tickets range from $10 -16. Special discounts will be available for seniors 60+ and groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to reserve tickets, please call the theatre box office at 573-629-3182, or visit hlg.tix.com. Due to box office staffing it is recommended to buy online.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.