MODR collegiate intern program now taking applications for 2024

JEFFERSON CITY – Are you a college student who would like to experience a new perspective on life and grow professionally, personally and spiritually, while impacting the lives of others? Or do you have a student or grandchild who is teachable, not afraid of hard work and has a heart for helping people in need? If so, applications are being received for the 2024 Missouri Baptist Collegiate Internship program, which will run from May 27 to August 2, 2024.

Bethany Waggoner, a 2023 collegiate intern from Willow Springs, Mo., said her grandma was instrumental in getting her involved in the Missouri Baptist Collegiate program. “I looked into the program and decided it was something I would like to do,” she said. “It turned out to be a very eye-opening experience.”

The ten-week program is open to all current undergraduate and recent college graduates and provides training in numerous Disaster Relief skills, such as chainsaw, flood recovery, childcare, mass feeding, and shower/laundry. Additional training in heavy equipment, communications, and assessing may also be possible. This is also a paid internship that can be used for college credit if needed; plus, MODR covers all housing, meals, transportation and disaster relief training. More importantly, participants will develop leadership skills that include teamwork, problem-solving, communication, critical thinking, and time management.

Brian Kinney, another 2023 collegiate intern and a student at Lincoln University, said he applied at the urging of his college ministry pastor. He has since admitted that he gained a lot of emotional strength from the experience and that it was well worth the effort … even when it involved removing debris and helping people pack up belongings in mid-90-degree heat.

This past summer, the team consisted of six students from Missouri, Pennsylvania and North Carolina who spent almost four weeks responding to various wind or tornado events in three different states. The team also had the opportunity to assist with two weeks of rebuilding projects in St. Louis and Hayti, Mo.

“Prior to the training this summer, a few of our students had little to no experience with tools or equipment,” related Aaron Werner, leader of the collegiate team and Missouri Baptist Collegiate Disaster Relief coordinator. “Because of this, one of the students started coining the phrase, ‘You don’t have to be the best at something or know the most about something to be the best leader in that context.’ This became a rallying point for the summer, as most of them were trying things they had never done before.”

While providing disaster relief in Perryton, Texas, following a tornado, the group also witnessed firsthand the impact a disaster can have on the victims’ lives.

“On one occasion, we were looking for an address on a work order,” Werner continued. “When we arrived, there was no house with that number there. One of the neighbors directed us to an aluminum-wrapped tree with the numbers to the former trailer spray painted on its side. This was where the trailer used to be. All that was left was the twisted metal wrapped around the tree. The students and I really didn’t know what to say. We just started moving debris.”

Even Joyce Fernandez, an intern from Pennsylvania, had little idea how much impact she would have when she joined the 2023 team. Having grown up in Puerto Rico, she was the only team member who spoke Spanish. Hence, she proved invaluable as an interpreter in Texas. She even helped forge relationships in Bethany, Mo., while helping clean up storm damage, that will, hopefully, lead to a Hispanic Bible study.

The application deadline for the 2024 MODR Collegiate Intern program is Dec. 31, 2023. Applications received after that date will be considered on a case-by-case basis. To apply, go to https://modr.org/dr-internships/. The website includes a list of frequently asked questions, which should answer any inquiries applicants may have. As part of the Collegiate Intern team, you, too, can transform lives through the gospel by bring help, hope and healing to those affected by disasters.