Making space to know God better

That trash can, ya’ll. I’m sure I can do it. I’m always absolutely sure I can shove one more thing in there. It doesn’t matter that it’s already overflowing, or that I have to quick-catch some flyaway plastic wrap and wrangle an escaping tea bag resting on some soggy junk mail. I win if I can squeeze in one more thing.

I guess the big question is: how many “one more things” can I shove in? My personal kitchen trash can is ever the clown car of wastebaskets. When it comes to squeezing in that one more thing, I’m always sure I can. I can? Get it? Trash can? Never mind.

For the record, I’m not saying I ever stick a foot in there to stomp that garbage down. I’m not saying it because it might make me look like I’m overstepping. And over-stomping. At this moment, I’m trying to ignore the fact that when I overstep and over-stomp and “win” at the “one more thing” game, what I actually win is a delay. I get to delay the trip to the outside dumpster or the burn pile or whatever. Delay it for…probably like fifteen minutes.

Still, I want those minutes. People are always asking about flying cars. That’s not the revolutionary invention I’m waiting for. Give me a self-emptying trashcan, please and thank you. If I want to fly, I’ll just get on a plane.

Ruminating on this. Recycling on that. Composting the other thing. Making space for trash? Sure, that can be a need. But there’s a vastly different kind of need for making a vastly different kind of space. It’s making head space and heart space. Life space, really. No clowning around here. We all have a deep need to create quiet space to contemplate our Father.

It’s in that God-seeking space we find purpose. We find the goodness of God. We find hope. “The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the person who seeks him” (Lamentations 3:25 CSB). David wrote, “Rest in God alone, my soul, for my hope comes from him” (Psalm 62:5 CSB). The Amplified expands on it. “For God alone my soul waits in silence and quietly submits to Him, For my hope is from Him” (AMP).

Our God has promised His presence, and He’s promised to work in us. “For it is God who is working in you both to will and to work according to his good purpose” (Philippians 2:13 CSB). Why would we ever want to let any ol’ garbage get in the way of that?

Getting rid of any garbage wastes of time, trading that space for God moments, often involves making a choice. We can choose to create space in a day—in our minds and moods and hearts and psyches—to consider what the Father is doing, and what He wants to do in and through us.

Father, teach us how to create that quiet head-and-heart-space to know You more. In that space, influence us, occupy every thought, transform us to be more like You in how we think and respond and serve and love. Let us become more aware of and in tune with Your will and Your calling. Guide our ever step.

Every step. Every stomp. I don’t want to waste a minute. Or fifteen.