Send Relief helps victims of Hamas terror attack in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (BP) – War has come to the Holy Land. Following a brutal attack by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, that killed and injured thousands of people, Israel officially declared war against the militant group.

With the conflict expected to rage for some time to come, Send Relief is working with partners in Israel and the region to quickly respond to needs of people reeling from the effects of war and displacement.

Send Relief is working with Baptist Village, a non-profit organization near Tel Aviv, to provide urgently needed refuge and resources for vulnerable and displaced people during this war. The center has been a place of refreshment and reconciliation since the late 1940s.

“Our hearts are with the Jewish people and all the citizens of Israel who endured this weekend’s devastating attack, and Send Relief is meeting the needs of survivors and displaced families,” said Send Relief President Bryant Wright. “Christians around the world have a keen interest in what happens in and around Israel — Jesus ministered there, and much of biblical history took place in Israel. We pray for God’s justice to be served and for a swift end to the conflict, though we know that peace will not be finally restored until Jesus returns.”

The monstrous nature of the Hamas attack has included eyewitness accounts of children murdered, women raped and other unspeakable atrocities committed against civilians. U.S. and foreign leaders have issued strong condemnations and support for Israel.

“The devastating events taking place in the Holy Land have caught the attention of the world, and as a trustee of the International Mission Board, I’m particularly riveted to the scenes we see unfolding through digital media and insights we hear from Baptist representatives in that area of the world,” said Chris Wall, who chairs the International Mission Board (IMB) trustee’s Global Engagement committee.

“The people in the entire affected area are more than just figures reflected in the news. I see individual people who are physically injured,” Wall said. “I see people who are spiritually lost, without any hint of hope. People who need peace here on Earth, and people who need the eternal peace that only the Lord can offer. So as Southern Baptists are seeing headlines unfold, I hope we also will stop and pray for the individual souls represented in those stories.”

As the compassion ministry arm for Southern Baptists and a collaboration of IMB and the North American Mission Board, Send Relief has heard from believers throughout the region who are continuing to assess the situation and navigate grief and shock.

“We are in regular communication with Christians in Israel with whom Send Relief is partnering to help. As you can imagine, many are still reeling and dealing with the trauma of the surprise attack,” said Jason Cox, Send Relief’s vice president for international ministry. “The situation is volatile and, given the tension across the Middle East, is continuing to escalate hourly. Pray for wisdom and safety as our partners respond.”

Send Relief and other Southern Baptist leaders have urged people to pray for the peace of Israel. Gifts to support the crisis response in the Holy Land can be given through SendRelief.org.