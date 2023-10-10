Southern Baptists encouraged to pray for global persecuted church

Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, Sunday, Nov. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – In a world where someone is killed for their faith every two minutes, Southern Baptists are uniting in prayer on Sunday, Nov. 5, for the Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church.

Resources are available now from the International Mission Board to raise awareness of global persecution and the church’s role in praying for those suffering for their faith in Christ. The IMB is providing a range of downloadable resources to guide churches and individuals in focused prayer. These resources include a comprehensive prayer guide, bulletin inserts, social media graphics and promotional videos.

Startling statistics from Open Doors’ World Watch List reveal last year alone, 5,621 Christians lost their lives due to faith-related reasons, 2,110 churches faced brutal attacks, and 4,542 Christians were unjustly detained. Shockingly, one in seven Christians worldwide currently faces persecution in various forms.

Each day, dedicated IMB missionaries stand alongside courageous national believers who endure unimaginable persecution for simply living out their faith. Recent events in Guerrero, Mexico, serve as a stark example of this ongoing struggle. Eduardo, a local believer, was arrested by authorities for renouncing his role as a lay priest/cantor, a position that the Catholic Church had compensated him for. His unjust detainment resulted in an exorbitant fine and imprisonment until the sum could be paid.

Eduardo’s church family rallied to his support, approaching local authorities to secure his release from what they knew was an unjust incarceration. An IMB missionary in the area recounted, “They assumed that they would be arrested, as well, for their actions so went prepared with blankets and their guitars. Today, one brother remains in jail, but the others were able to visit him, pray with him and encourage him.”

The IMB team in Guerrero earnestly requests prayers for Eduardo and for other believers to remain strong in their faith, despite fear of persecution.

As the Day of Prayer approaches, Southern Baptists are encouraged to join in weeks of fervent prayer. Pray not only for the persecuted, but also for Christian workers worldwide who support their national partners amidst persecution.

Key areas of prayer include:

Praying for the persecuted, that they may find the strength to live in the power, love and sound mind that only God can provide.

Praying for those who have suffered brutalization, that they may sense the Lord’s love surrounding them and respond to those who have injured them with grace and dignity.

Praying for followers of Christ to consistently study and obey Scripture, so they are spiritually prepared when persecution inevitably comes.

Praying for each church to maintain its focus on the glory of God and the growth of His church, even in the face of adversity.

Join other believers across the Southern Baptist Convention by committing to pray for the persecuted church. Visit imb.org/persecuted to learn more.