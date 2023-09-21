MMO supports leader care, collegiate ministries

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Romans 10:15: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 10-17.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Facing personal crises: Walking with pastors, families through Leader Care

The MBC Leader Care Network exists for pastors and their families, who often feel they have nowhere to turn when facing personal crises while ministering to their congregations. Jim Misloski, director of the MBC’s Developing Leaders group, has engaged an array of networks and initiatives designed to support a movement of emotional, spiritual, and physical health among Missouri Baptist churches and their leaders.

Leader Care connects church leaders to systems of care and refreshment. For example, the network provides free coaching through Standing Stone Ministry. Counseling and conflict resolution services also are available.

Pray for:

• Pastors, church staff, and their families as they face pressures in ministry

• The MBC Developing Leaders group and the Leader Care Network

‘I want to follow Christ’: Sharing the gospel through Collegiate Ministries

Tino is a student from Zimbabwe, studying pre-med at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). Reese Hammond is director of Baptist Campus Ministries (BCM), also known as the Lighthouse, at SEMO. The two met several years ago as part of Hammond’s ministry to international students.

Hammond pours himself into ministry to about 30 students, inviting them to eat together and open God’s Word. As a result, six international students have made decisions for Christ in the last several years.

Tino is one of them. At a BCM retreat, he trusted in Jesus for salvation. His simple prayer included the words, “I want to follow Christ.”

Pray for:

• Missouri Baptist collegiate ministers on 30 campuses across our state

• The salvation of international students, and a passion to share Christ in their native countries.