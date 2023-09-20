New book invites families to ‘dive deep’ into doctrine

JEFFERSON CITY – High Street Press has just released Deep Dive Devotions for Families. The book is designed for parents and their children to read together and includes study questions and memory verses for each chapter.

The devotions are intended to introduce the foundational teachings of Christianity, including the Trinity, the meaning of faith, prayer, justification, and forgiveness for sin.

Deep Dive is authored by Daniel Carr, lead pastor of Canaan Baptist Church in St. Louis; Brad Delaughter, lead pastor of First Baptist Church in De Soto; and Martin Winslow, pastor of families and missions of Canaan Baptist Church.

Carr said he hopes the book will encourage parents as they try to lead their families in worship: “Many families want to have family devotions but just lack the confidence and simply don’t know how to start. This devotion gives families a launching pad.”

Winslow agreed, adding, “There is such a need today for parents to disciple their children. The home is the primary tool of God’s work in evangelism. This book was a great opportunity for me to participate with Brad and Daniel in equipping parents to teach their kids about God’s Word before they leave the home.”

The three authors were already longtime friends before deciding to write a book together. First Desoto and Canaan had worked together to plant a church in Illinois, and co-writing a book seemed “organic.”

Carr said of the collaboration, “Writing with Martin and Brad was such a blessing. These two men’s love for Jesus is so genuine and contagious. You can’t be around either one of them without Jesus being the center of conversation.”

Carr and Winslow have written other study books and devotionals together. Their most recent title is The 7th Resurrection (High Street Press, 2022).

Deep Dive Devotions for Families is available through Amazon. The cover price is $14.95 for a paperback and $24.95 for hardback. A Kindle version will be available soon. To see more High Street Press titles, go to highstreet.press.

High Street Press is the publishing arm of the Missouri Baptist Convention and exists because of the generous support of Missouri Baptists through the Cooperative Program. Find out more about the Missouri Baptist Convention at mobaptist.org.