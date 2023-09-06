Southwest Missouri Berry Festival supports MBCH

by Craig Liscom/guest writer

SPRINGFIELD – The spirit of unity and generosity shone brightly at the annual Berry Festival, July 22, a collaborative effort between churches across southern Missouri to raise funds for the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home – above and beyond the funds these churches provide through the Cooperative Program.

Hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield, the event showcased a vibrant tapestry of compassion, craftsmanship, and community bonding, all to help families and children in the name of Jesus.

The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home has long been dedicated to serving God by addressing the needs of children, youth, and families, making a lasting positive impact on their lives. This year’s Berry Festival was dedicated to event founder, Edna Deaton, who went to be with the Lord this year. The planning and contributions to make the event happen this year are a testament to the enduring commitment of the participating churches and their congregants to this noble cause.

The festival’s centerpiece was a remarkable auction featuring more than 100 meticulously crafted quilts and a diverse array of handmade craft items. The attention to detail and the love poured into these creations resonated with attendees, who found themselves not just bidding on tangible items, but also on the sense of community and purpose that these offerings represented.

No Berry Festival would be complete without indulgent treats, and this year did not disappoint. Attendees reveled in the variety of berry cobblers and various ice creams, savoring each bite as a reminder of the simple joys of summer. The culinary experience was elevated by the thoughtful lunch items provided by Center Church in Ash Grove.

Berry Festival director Bruce Smith expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm: “We have really enjoyed putting on the event, and it benefits a great cause. We love that it helps children at the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.” Smith’s sentiment encapsulated the collective sentiment of the organizers and attendees, who found immense satisfaction in knowing that their efforts were directly contributing to the well-being of those in need.

Pastor Craig Liscom of Macedonia Baptist Church reflected on the festival’s significance: “This event is a highlight as we see churches across the region working together to bring the gospel to families and kids struggling here in Missouri. We love the fellowship that happens at this event, but even better is the tangible impact it makes in our community.”

The Berry Festival raised $26,251 and serves as a shining example of how collaboration and compassion can create lasting change. Beyond the quilts, crafts, and delectable treats, the true success of the event lies in the transformation it brings to the lives of the children, youth, and families served by the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home. As the sun sets on this year’s festival, its impact will continue to ripple through the hearts of those who are served in the name of Jesus in 2023. A huge thanks to all of the volunteers, quilters, and craftsman who made this year’s event a success.