MMO prayer focus set for Sept. 10-17

Offering supports foster care, biblical worldview training, other ministries

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Romans 10:15: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 10-17.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Learn more by reading the MMO insert at the center of this edition of The Pathway.

A home for John

Providing foster care through the Children’s Home

The Richardsons’ new foster child, John, was autistic and nonverbal. Believing he was capable of more, they learned sign language and began teaching John.

For the first time, he could tell someone how he felt. He was happy with his foster parents, the only people who had ever known him. They started praying for the right adoptive couple – but no one came.

Then one day, they realized who God was providing: them! The Richardsons adopted John, and now they continue to help him fill in his world with meaning as he learns new words one by one: faithfulness, hope, family.

Pray for:

• Foster children – that they find forever homes

• The staff of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, who care for children like John

Church and state: Developing better citizens through SBU

Kwasi Ofori-Yeboah and Coyle Neal want to develop better citizens. So, the political scientists at Southwest Baptist University invite pastors and students to participate in seminars that help them prepare to engage church and state issues as they minister in their communities.

Participants read assigned books and discuss a range of political topics. The goal is to help them formulate a biblical worldview as they engage respectfully in public affairs. Neal points to the apostle Paul’s instructions: “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Give careful thought to what is honorable in everyone’s eyes” (Rom. 12:17).

Pray for:

• Kwasi Ofori-Yeboah and Coyle Neal, and the seminars they lead

• Pastors and students to become respected leaders in their communities.