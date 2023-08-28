What Southern Baptist leaders are saying about Dr. Wes Fowler

JEFFERSON CITY (MBC) – The Executive Board of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) has named Wes Fowler, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Mayfield, Ky., the next MBC executive director-treasurer (Read more here). Numerous Southern Baptist leaders have praised the MBC’s decision to call Fowler to the Show-Me State. Here is what they are saying:

“Having known Wes Fowler for more than a dozen years, and having benefited from his wise and godly leadership during my time as KBC executive director, I celebrate with Missouri Baptists this recommendation of the search team. Wes and Tara have modeled a love for and commitment to Christ, the local church, and the cooperative mission work of Southern Baptists.

“They have been tested by the fires of natural disaster, the foster care system, doctoral degree programs, denominational leadership responsibilities, and local church ministry. And they have proven to be skillful, humble, dedicated, pleasant, mature, and honorable.

“I’m incredibly grateful to know one of our leading state conventions will remain a strong work and a strong partner with the IMB in addressing lostness as the world’s greatest problem.”

Dr. Paul Chitwood

President, International Mission Board

Former Executive Director-Treasurer, Kentucky Baptist Convention

****

“Missouri Baptists could not have found a better man to serve as their next executive director-treasurer than Dr. Wes Fowler. Wes is a strong, solid, theologically conservative, Great Commission-driven leader who leads with clarity of mind, compassion of heart, and kindness of speech. Missouri Baptists will find that Dr. Fowler is an excellent listener, a great communicator, and a unifying leader.

“Wes has served faithfully in Kentucky by leading his church, Mayfield First Baptist, to be a strong mission-minded, Cooperative Program-supporting congregation. He has led faithfully and tirelessly in the aftermath of the deadly tornados that ripped through his town. He is a past KBC president, chaired the executive director-treasurer search team, and has chaired the board of our 260-employee Sunrise Children’s Services ministry.

“He is loved in our state because of who he is, and trusted because of his character and competence. His wife, Tara, is equally committed to his calling and will be a blessing to your state, as will his precious children.

“Missouri Baptists, please know that we are sending you one of our very best in Dr. Wes Fowler. May the Lord bless this calling on Wes’ life and on Missouri Baptists, and may your best days of gospel advancement as a convention of churches be in front of you and not behind you.”

Dr. Todd Gray,

Executive Director-Treasurer

Kentucky Baptist Convention

****

“Wes is a tested leader who faithfully stands on God’s Word and prioritizes the gospel and the Great Commission. His evident love for his family and the local church make him a leader who is easy to follow.”

Brandon Porter

Associate Vice President for Convention News

Baptist Press

****

What Missouri Baptist Leaders Are Saying about Dr. Fowler?

Following are statements from members of the MBC Executive Director Search Committee that brought a unanimous recommendation of Wes Fowler to the full board, Aug. 28.

“Dr. Fowler displays a deep love for the Lord and a desire to see the local church healthy and vibrant. He expresses great conviction about biblical truth and a desire to see the church unified around its missional responsibility.

“Building on the legacy of Dr. Yeats, Dr. Fowler will lead our convention to remember that it’s all about Jesus, while also helping us take a close look at all structures of MBC life to ensure that God can receive the maximum glory out of what we do as a convention.”

Michael Byrd, Senior Pastor

Faith Community Bible Church, Jennings, Mo.

****

“Dr. Fowler is simply a leader. You can ‘Google’ him, and story after story will appear about his leadership. Whether as a pastor, ministering in the wake of a natural disaster in his community, or in his various roles in his state convention, he is a proven leader. More importantly, he leads people toward Jesus.

“I am reminded of Jesus’ statement about Nathanael in John 1 when he remarked, ‘There is a man in whom there is no guile.’ I believe Missouri Baptists will come to the same conclusion about Dr. Fowler. While he may be somewhat of an unknown to many of us, I am confident you will come to respect Dr. Fowler, and desire to follow him. He will listen intensely to Missouri Baptists, consider carefully what they say, and act compassionately and decisively to move us toward Jesus.”

Dr. Neil Franks, President & CEO

Missouri Baptist Foundation

****

“Dr. Fowler is a statesman who brings experience building strong relationships with entities and understands the challenges they face. He will relate well to the diversity of our pastors and churches, provide strong leadership with our entities, and represent Missouri Baptists in such a way that glorifies the Lord Jesus, advances the gospel, and makes us proud to follow his leadership.”

Dr. M. Lane Harrison, Lead Pastor

LifePoint Church, Ozark, Mo.

****

“Dr. Fowler exhibits outstanding Christian leadership skills, a devotion to his family, and a love of evangelism. For me, this was the clear sign that we had the right man to be the next executive director of the MBC. I am encouraged by his desire to see Missouri Baptists focus on sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. Dr. Fowler has a heart for the lost and wants to lead the MBC to continue and grow in this work within our state.”

Wil Hoffmann, Pastor

Rising Sun Baptist Church

Auxvasse, Mo.

****

“Dr. Fowler is a true statesman who loves the local church, believes in our cooperative work, and strives to live above reproach. He is a man who leads with grace, and I am excited to see how Missouri Baptists will continue to have a great impact for Jesus in the days ahead through his leadership.”

Gina Jordan, Pastor’s Wife / Layperson

Rock Springs Baptist Church, Licking, Mo.

****

“Missouri Baptists should know that Dr. Fowler carries the heart of a pastor, the temperament of a statesman, and the strategic vision of an executive. His theological commitment aligns with The Baptist Faith and Message 2000, his missiological dedication is directed towards the Cooperative Program, and his philosophical alignment resonates with the values cherished by the MBC. Moreover, he is a devoted husband and committed father who comprehends the imperative for men of God to lead lives defined by both integrity and holiness.”

Brian Jump, Senior Pastor

Forest Park Baptist Church, Joplin, Mo.

****

“Dr. Fowler has the experience, background, and demeanor that will serve Missouri Baptists well. I appreciate his humility and his priority of prayer. He is a spiritual leader who understands what it takes to be the executive director we need at this time. He has the heart of a pastor and the breadth of denominational knowledge, experience, and wisdom to lead the MBC into a bright future.”

Dr. Gary Mathes, Director of Missions

Clay Platte Baptist Association

****

“Wes is smart, passionate about our cooperative work, extremely pastoral, caring, and a natural leader with a calm, peace-inducing leadership style. The mixture of pastoral and convention work has given him a unique perspective on how a state convention should go about ministry and an insider’s view of how pastors think about, work with, and respond to a state convention. Wes is convictional when it comes to The Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and biblical inerrancy. He is a compassionate, Jesus-loving, thoughtful, pastoral leader, proven in the trenches of life and ministry.”

Chris Williams

Senior Pastor, Fellowship Church Greenwood

President, Missouri Baptist Convention

****

What the Current MBC Executive Director Says about Dr. Fowler?

“Godly character, biblical conviction, humility, a high relational quotient, a prayerful churchman, business acumen, a soul-winner and disciple-maker, a faithful family man, and a visionary leader are needful traits for an executive director-treasurer of a state convention. While the Lord is at work through many godly men, to discover all of these rolled into one package is difficult to find.

“The Executive Director Search Team has listened to the heart of the Lord and discovered in Dr. Fowler a man called and gifted to lead Missouri Baptists into the future. I trust Missouri Baptists will join Sharon and me in the ministry of intercession for Dr. Fowler, his wife Tara, and their children as they transition into this work.”

Dr. John Yeats

Executive Director-Treasurer

Missouri Baptist Convention