Baptist Homes receives $600,000 Mabee grant

JEFFERSON CITY – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries recently announced that they have been approved for a $600,000 Challenge Grant from the Mabee Foundation. This challenge grant has been issued as a part of the Baptist Homes $18,000,000.00 Welcome Home Capital Campaign.

The Challenge Grant is a part of the fund raising for the building of two skilled nursing Cottages on the Ozark Campus which will cost approximately $3,000,000.00. So far, $1,560,000.00 has been raised for the Ozark Cottage Campuses.

In order to be awarded the challenge grant Baptist Homes will need to raise an additional $830,000.00. If you would like to support this much needed addition of skilled nursing care at our Ozark Campus please reach out to Nick Davis, Advancement Director, ndavis@bhhm.org, 573-822-4319 or Ron Mackey, VP of Community Engagement rdmackey@bhhm.org, 636-375-1331.

This is the fourth Challenge grant issued by the Mabee Foundation for the Baptist Homes and is reflective of a long and fruitful relationship between the Mabee Foundation and Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries.